Clownvis Presley Is Getting Us Through Lockdown With a Nightly Live Broadcast
PostedByJaime Lees
on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 3:11 PM
JAIME LEES
The King of Clowns
Your favorite clown and ours, Clownvis Presley, has been taking to Facebook Live five nights a week since lockdown began to bring joy to his many fans.
His show, Clownvis to the Rescue, has become appointment viewing, with many viewers pouring drinks and frying up chicken wings before sitting down with the King of Clowns for an hour or so of escapist good times.
Though the show is essentially just Clownvis speaking to a live camera from his secret hideaway (could be a basement mini-studio), Clownvis brings quality entertainment in a variety of forms. He’s a hybrid comedian / entertainer / singer and watching him is like witnessing an OG Branson act on mushrooms.
“Clownvis has appeared on Comedy Central, The Tom Green Show, Playboy Radio and Sirius XM. He’s been on comedy bills with legends such as Sarah Silverman, Margaret Cho, Drew Carey, David Spade and Bob Odenkirk. He’s even played shows with Neil Hamburger, Unknown Hinson and Mac Sabbath.”
Lately he’s been out on multiple tours with Insane Clown Posse and he was also scheduled to perform at KROQ’s big April Foolishness show with Adam Carolla, Fortune Feimster, Jeff Garlin, Jen Kirkman, Adam Ray and Steve-O, but that show was canceled along with everything else this spring. He was also scheduled to tour this year with the Supersuckers and with Metalachi, but it remains to be seen if those shows will occur.
It’s not just celebrity interviews that Clownvis is offering, though. Clownvis has also been a hero to many during these times for supplying not just a reliable distraction from current life, but because he’s also raised thousands of dollars for charity by raffling his own Clownvis face masks.
So if you’re down with the clown or just down to clown around, check out Clownvis to the Rescue at 9 p.m. most weeknights on Facebook.
