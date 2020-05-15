Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 15, 2020

Clownvis Presley Is Getting Us Through Lockdown With a Nightly Live Broadcast

Posted By on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 3:11 PM

The King of Clowns - JAIME LEES
  • JAIME LEES
  • The King of Clowns

Your favorite clown and ours, Clownvis Presley, has been taking to Facebook Live five nights a week since lockdown began to bring joy to his many fans.

His show, Clownvis to the Rescue, has become appointment viewing, with many viewers pouring drinks and frying up chicken wings before sitting down with the King of Clowns for an hour or so of escapist good times.



Though the show is essentially just Clownvis speaking to a live camera from his secret hideaway (could be a basement mini-studio), Clownvis brings quality entertainment in a variety of forms. He’s a hybrid comedian / entertainer / singer and watching him is like witnessing an OG Branson act on mushrooms.

click to enlarge Clownvis with a couple of his co-hosts - SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK
  • screengrab from Facebook
  • Clownvis with a couple of his co-hosts

His unique style has earned him tons of recognition. Clownvis started getting national attention after a legendary appearance on America’s Got Talent. And in addition to being our official bong tester,

“Clownvis has appeared on Comedy Central, The Tom Green Show, Playboy Radio and Sirius XM. He’s been on comedy bills with legends such as Sarah Silverman, Margaret Cho, Drew Carey, David Spade and Bob Odenkirk. He’s even played shows with Neil Hamburger, Unknown Hinson and Mac Sabbath.”


Lately he’s been out on multiple tours with Insane Clown Posse and he was also scheduled to perform at KROQ’s big April Foolishness show with Adam Carolla, Fortune Feimster, Jeff Garlin, Jen Kirkman, Adam Ray and Steve-O, but that show was canceled along with everything else this spring. He was also scheduled to tour this year with the Supersuckers and with Metalachi, but it remains to be seen if those shows will occur.

Clownvis’ connections with the clown family remain tight, however, and he scored a coveted and exclusive interview on Clownvis to the Rescue with Insane Clown Posse's Violent J right after the world figured out that “Even ICP Is Being More Responsible About Coronavirus Than the Missouri GOP.”

It’s not just celebrity interviews that Clownvis is offering, though. Clownvis has also been a hero to many during these times for supplying not just a reliable distraction from current life, but because he’s also raised thousands of dollars for charity by raffling his own Clownvis face masks.

So if you’re down with the clown or just down to clown around, check out Clownvis to the Rescue at 9 p.m. most weeknights on Facebook.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tickets Are on Sale Now for St. Louis' Pop-Up Drive-in Theater Read More

  2. St. Louis Public Library Will Offer Curbside Pickup for Books and Laptops Read More

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'St. Louis Superman' Set for Broadcast Premiere on MTV Read More

  4. Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater Opens This Weekend With Some Classic Films Read More

  5. New Drone Footage of the Fox Theatre Is Hauntingly Beautiful Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation