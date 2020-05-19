Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Brad Pitt Sends Congratulations to Missouri State University Grads

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 6:42 PM


Missouri-born Brad Pitt filmed a greeting for Missouri State University graduates and the President of Missouri State University, Clif Smart, posted it to Twitter.

In the video, the Springfield boy introduced himself as Brad “from quarantine” had lots of love to five the graduating class of 2020.



With a sweet smile, he told them things like:

“We’re rooting for you, our money’s on you to make this world a better place.”

After his message, he ends the clip by asking new grads to “think big.” What a sweetheart. Props to Pitt. We’re proud to call him ours.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Tags: , , , , ,

