This Beautiful St. Louis Art Summarizes How We Feel About Everything Lately

Here in St. Louis, we have a long history with dumpster fires. Not just spotting them in alleys (though that does happen frequently ), we’re also big fans of using the phrase “dumpster fire” as applied to political issues and this entire stupid year.But now we’ve moved on and decided that the dumpsters themselves must go... so we’re putting them in the dumpster.What a statement. Whole. Pure. Untrained and yet entirely sophisticated.Yes, this is art. Beautiful, local art. Don’t like it? Well, tough cookies. Here in the Lou we love street art. We dig live art performances in our alleys and brilliant statements of immense cultural value on our houses.We do what we want and if you don’t understand our very important artistic expressions then that’s on you. Open your mind. Educate yourself. We don’t feel that we need to explain our art to you, Warren