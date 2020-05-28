Everyone’s Favorite St. Louis Church Is Getting a Makeover

We are excited to announce some news about the former church located at 620 North Spring Avenue, a favorite site of many...Posted by Pulitzer Arts Foundation on Wednesday, May 27, 2020
“We are excited to announce some news about the former church located at 620 North Spring Avenue, a favorite site of many who visit the Grand Center Arts District. The Pulitzer will be transforming the structure into the Spring Church, a space that will function like a public park while also serving as a site for creative programs and artist projects. The Spring Church is currently under construction to further stabilize the structure and add ADA accessibility to the building and adjacent green space. The renovations will maintain the architectural character of the church, including features such as the open roofline that has made the building an iconic site in the neighborhood.
The Spring Church is planned to open in Spring 2021. Stay tuned!
—
Photograph by Jim Corbett”
