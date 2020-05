Everyone’s Favorite St. Louis Church Is Getting a Makeover

We are excited to announce some news about the former church located at 620 North Spring Avenue, a favorite site of many... Posted by Pulitzer Arts Foundation on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

“We are excited to announce some news about the former church located at 620 North Spring Avenue, a favorite site of many who visit the Grand Center Arts District. The Pulitzer will be transforming the structure into the Spring Church, a space that will function like a public park while also serving as a site for creative programs and artist projects. The Spring Church is currently under construction to further stabilize the structure and add ADA accessibility to the building and adjacent green space. The renovations will maintain the architectural character of the church, including features such as the open roofline that has made the building an iconic site in the neighborhood.



The Spring Church is planned to open in Spring 2021. Stay tuned!

—

Photograph by Jim Corbett”

This crumbling church has captured our hearts for years, and now the Pulitzer Arts Foundation has stepped up as its guardian.Located just around the corner from the Pulitzer Arts Foundationand Contemporary Art Museum, the former church located at 620 North Spring Avenue has been an intriguing sight with its roof open to the heavens.A fire took out the church in 2001, but since then it's found a second life as an informal hot spot for every amateur ruins porn photographer in the St. Louis area. This pretty spot is now getting fixed up by the Pulitzer, but in a way that won’t diminish any of its shabby charm.The site has been used for art installations before (light artist Sebastian Hungerer famously lit up its “roof” with lanterns in 2008) and now the Pulitzer will transform the newly named “Spring Church” into a “site for creative programs and artist projects” — which is great news for those of us who’ve had fantasies about using it as our wedding location.From the Pulitzer:For more updates on Spring Church as it transforms, follow the Pulitzer Arts Foundation Facebook page at facebook.com/pulitzerarts