DeLorean Time Machine Car For Sale in St. Louis

screengrab from the Facebook Marketplace listing
McFly? You know that new car you were looking for? Well look at this!
The year is 2020 and Biff Tannen is President of the United States of America. This is the perfect time to bust out a DeLorean Time Machine and go back in time and fix this whole stupid mess.
This “fan-made time machine tribute collectible” is for sale in the St. Louis area and if you can afford the $48,500 price then you just might be able to become a true American hero.
Listed on Facebook Marketplace
, the 1983 DeLorean includes many custom features including the ever-important “Flux Capacitor,” a time circuit and a digital LED speedometer. The car is even signed by Bob Gale, the creator of Back to the Future
.
According to the listing, the car has a V-6 engine with “approximately 12,300 miles on it, with proactive 30,000 mile service, newer tires, LED blinkers, running lights and LED brake lights!”
This is thought to be one of only 6,500 DeLoreans left in existence, so buy up some bananas and find out if you need roads where you’re going.
And if you’re worried about messing with time and accidentally creating potentially bad results in the future, don’t be. The last time somebody used one of these Chuck Berry found a new sound
. It will all work out just fine.
Screengrabs from the listing
below:
