Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Fox Theatre Says Hamilton Performances Will Not Happen in 2020

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Those who were hoping to see the smash hit musical this year are out of luck. - JON GITCHOFF
  • JON GITCHOFF
  • Those who were hoping to see the smash hit musical this year are out of luck.

The show must not go on.

Joining large event promoters across the country who are increasingly throwing in the towel on 2020 with the hope that next year is somehow less of an unmitigated disaster, the Fox Theatre announced today that this year's postponed Hamilton run will not be rescheduled until at least 2021.



The celebrated musical was originally set to run May 5 to June 7 but was pushed back, like everything else, due to bans on large gatherings, which was meant to slow the spread of coronavirus. The hope had been that the rescheduled dates would come in the fall.

But according to Fox director of programming John O’Brien, that's not gonna happen.

“We had hoped to find new dates that would enable us to bring the show to St. Louis before the end of this year,” O’Brien says in a statement. “Those options have closed, and we are now looking at new Hamilton dates for the 2021-2022 season. Since the exact dates and length of this engagement cannot be determined at this time, refunds will be given to guests holding tickets for Hamilton at the Fox in 2020.”

According to the statement, season ticket holders and those with single tickets will be notified by email as to how they'll receive refunds. Those emails and refunds will only be sent to the original purchaser of the tickets, and this only applies to those who bought tickets directly from the Fox Theatre or MetroTix.

"Due to the number of cancellations, the refund process is expected to last 5-6 weeks," according to the statement.

Predictions from major promoters and producers as to when live events such as plays and concerts will be able to resume safely have been particularly bleak as of late. The New York Times reported a week ago that major concert promoters including Live Nation and AEG are looking at next summer as a realistic time to start expecting large-scale events again.

Or, as one Broadway producer summed it up concisely for Vanity Fair: "When can people go to the theater again? Not until there’s a fucking vaccine.”

