Friday, June 5, 2020

Aldi Is Currently Selling This Mask Which Could Protect Your Face In Many Situations

We’re not saying that Aldi is on the side of the revolution, but we’re not not saying that, either.

This $14.99 full face snorkel is the weekly special at everybody’s favorite bag-it-yourself grocery store.



It could be a good thing to wear not just in the water or to try protect yourself against COVID-19, but it could also be a nice thing to have on hand if a riot breaks out in the kitchen.

Like, maybe you’re just in there cooking and making tea and something goes wrong with a kettle. And then maybe some pepper sprays everywhere. You might be glad you had this mask.

This thing is fully sealed around the face and our friends who bought one said that it’s comfortable to wear a mask underneath and that you can also easily remove the snorkel to fit a filter to the breathing hole.

It might not be full scuba gear (or a lovely N95) but it’s better than a flimsy bandana, no?

They're also currently selling this adorable inflatable unicorn sprinkler, so get to gettin' and don’t forget your quarter, comrades.

