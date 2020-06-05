Aldi Is Currently Selling This Mask Which Could Protect Your Face In Many Situations

click to enlarge
We’re not saying that Aldi is on the side of the revolution, but we’re not not
saying that, either.
This $14.99 full face snorkel is the weekly special at everybody’s favorite bag-it-yourself grocery store.
It could be a good thing to wear not just in the water or to try protect yourself against COVID-19, but it could also be a nice thing to have on hand if a riot
breaks out in the kitchen.
Like, maybe you’re just in there cooking and making tea and something goes wrong with a kettle
. And then maybe some pepper sprays
everywhere. You might be glad you had this mask.
This thing is fully sealed around the face and our friends who bought one said that it’s comfortable to wear a mask underneath and
that you can also easily remove the snorkel to fit a filter to the breathing hole.
It might not be full scuba gear (or a lovely N95) but it’s better than a flimsy bandana, no?
They're also currently selling this adorable inflatable unicorn sprinkler
, so get to gettin' and don’t forget your quarter, comrades.
click to enlarge
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
