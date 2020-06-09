City Museum to Require Masks and Reservations Upon Reopening on June 17

-
VIA KARI/FLICKR
-
The most magical place in St. Louis announced the new guidelines as an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.
St. Louis' City Museum, arguably the most fun place in the entire metro area to hit your head and/or get stuck upside-down in a claustrophobic space, has announced today that it will reopen on June 17.
The multi-story art project/giant playground, brainchild of the late creative genius Bob Cassilly, will have new guidelines upon reopening aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus, including requirements that attendees make reservations in advance and wear masks during their time in the building.
"In re-opening our doors, we promise to provide an enjoyable and safe experience. You will share in that experience through a commitment to social distancing, good hygiene, and mask-wearing (for those of you over the age of 9)," City Museum's Director Rick Erwin says in a statement. "Your personal safety and the safety and health of all those who visit City Museum depend on good hygiene practices and proper respiratory etiquette, including frequent handwashing, coughing or sneezing into your elbows, and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer."
In addition to those steps, Erwin says the museum will limit the overall number of people allowed in the building, offering two timed sessions per day for which attendees can sign up for reservations in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the front office ticket booth, and the entire organization is going temporarily (mostly) cashless.
Some of the attractions — those that make social distancing impossible — will be closed, Erwin says. And rather than just let everyone climb all over everything in a relative free-for-all of whimsy and magic, people will only be allowed to climb across attractions in one direction, and only after waiting in a queue, in what amounts to a relatively orderly procession of whimsy and magic.
A special cleaning crew will wipe down and sanitize surfaces between each session, and the museum will enforce social distancing between groups. Face masks will be available for purchase and hand sanitizer will be available for free. Those who cannot wear masks will be given the option to wear face shields instead.
"I’m a parent, and I know how important (and difficult) it is to balance your kids’ happiness and education with ensuring their safety right now," Erwin says. "We’ve made sure City Museum is a safe and exciting place to play. And for those of you who are opting to stay home for a little while longer, we get it."
The extra steps echo those of other major attractions in town, including the Saint Louis Zoo
and Six Flags
, which each also announced that they'd be operating with reservations and required masks going forward.
Tickets for the reopened City Museum will go on sale June 11. For more information about the new policies, visit the official website at citymuseum.org
.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.