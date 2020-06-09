Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Jefferson Barracks' 4th of July Fireworks Show Moved to October

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge Boom - JAIME LEES
  • JAIME LEES
  • Boom

Jefferson Barracks Historic Site (345 North Road, 314-615-8800) usually hosts a big fireworks show just before the 4th of July, but not this year.

The former military post has bumped its yearly “JB Blast” to October 2 as a response to the COVID-19 crisis.



The updated event was posted to Facebook along with this note:

“Keeping the health and safety of the public and our staff in mind, the annual JB Blast has been rescheduled to Friday, October 2. The event draws thousands every year and we look forward to celebrating together when it is safer to do so. You can expect the same great food, music and fireworks on the new date!”

The event celebrating the birth of our country will still include “music under the stars” at the Veterans Memorial Ampitheater followed by a massive fireworks display. Gates open at 5 p.m., the concert starts at 7 p.m. and they expect the fireworks to start at dusk or around 9:15 p.m.

As always, the event will be free and open to the public. For more information, call 314-615-4386 or visit the Facebook event page.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
