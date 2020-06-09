Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Jefferson Barracks' 4th of July Fireworks Show Moved to October
Posted
By Jaime Lees
on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 12:09 PM
click to enlarge
Jefferson Barracks Historic Site (345 North Road, 314-615-8800)
usually hosts a big fireworks show just before the 4th of July, but not this year.
The former military post has bumped its yearly “JB Blast” to October 2 as a response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The updated event was posted to Facebook along with this note
:
“Keeping the health and safety of the public and our staff in mind, the annual JB Blast has been rescheduled to Friday, October 2. The event draws thousands every year and we look forward to celebrating together when it is safer to do so. You can expect the same great food, music and fireworks on the new date!”
The event celebrating the birth of our country will still include “music under the stars” at the Veterans Memorial Ampitheater followed by a massive fireworks display. Gates open at 5 p.m., the concert starts at 7 p.m. and they expect the fireworks to start at dusk or around 9:15 p.m.
As always, the event will be free and open to the public. For more information, call 314-615-4386 or visit the Facebook event page
.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: Jefferson Barracks, fireworks, 4th of July, Independence Day, reschedule, Image
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.