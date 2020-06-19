The 'World’s Largest Chicken Nugget' Is For Sale in the St. Louis Area

But our new favorite is this one out of Belleville, which offers the “World’s Largest Nug.” If your dream is to snarf a chicken nugget the size of a human palm, this listing is giving you the chance for the low price of $20.
The nugget appears to be the cheap breaded kind like they serve at McDonald’s, but the listing doesn’t offer many details. Is it frozen? Is it refrigerated? Is this precious item — as the picture suggests — being kept in a garage or barn? Has the hand featured been social distancing? Have the Guinness World Records people been contacted to verify this claim? We’re left with more questions than answers.
The listing also includes the letters “obo” which means “or best offer” — which indicates that the current owner of the SuperNug might be willing to part with it for less than the listed price.
Get to haggling, chicken fanatics. We’ve even included your anthem below as inspiration.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com