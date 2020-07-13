Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 13, 2020

The Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden Is Canceled This Year

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 1:14 PM

We must say farewell to these bountiful backsides for now. - J MONKEN/MOBOT
  • J MONKEN/MOBOT
  • We must say farewell to these bountiful backsides for now.

If the lack of baseball didn’t already tip you off, summer in St. Louis really is canceled now because the Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577‑5100) is saying sayonara to the Japanese Festival this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time that MOBOT’s Japanese Festival has been canceled in 44 years. Held over Labor Day Weekend, the event is always one of the most popular of the season and provides authentic Japanese music, art, dance, food and entertainment.



It is also usually very crowded and it would be difficult to socially distance with that many people in one small area.

The Japanese Garden is always at MOBOT, however, and they will be offering extra entertainment there that weekend.

From MOBOT:

“The private Teahouse Island of the Japanese Garden will be open for guided public tours on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Normally closed to the public, visitors can see the Garden’s soan, the farm hut-style teahouse, which was a gift from Missouri’s sister state of Nagano prefecture in Japan. Originally built in Japan, the teahouse was reassembled on-site by Japanese craftsmen and dedicated during a Shinto ceremony in 1977. Visitors can also see a snow-viewing lantern, yukimi-doro, a gift from St. Louis’ sister city of Suwa, Japan. Teahouse Island tour tickets are $10 in addition to Garden admission. The maximum group size per tour is 10 people.”

The garden will also offer a touching lantern ceremony in honor of the departed on Saturday and Sunday evenings, with tickets limited to 250 guests each night.

For more information about when and how to visit the garden, call 314-577‑5100 or visit MOBOT.org.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Pruitt-Igoe Myth Is Streaming Online For Free Through July Read More

  2. The Saint Louis Zoo Has a Pregnant Elephant and We are Hyped Read More

  3. The 'World’s Largest Chicken Nugget' Is For Sale in the St. Louis Area Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation