Wednesday, July 22, 2020

St. Louis Comedian Nikki Glaser Hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live With Help From Her Parents

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 2:14 PM



Comedian Nikki Glaser grew up in St. Louis and she’s been staying here during the pandemic with her parents. In her time here, she’s been keeping busy — she even helped her dad serenade residents from outside a local retirement home.



Last night Glaser served as the guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live and she talked about the difficulties she’s faced while staying at her parents’ house (mostly involving masturbation) and about how hard it is to date during this time. Her parents, E.J. and Julie Glaser, also served as the house band last night, accompanied by their adorably scruffy pup.

In Glaser’s opening monologue, she described how dating now involves things like going for a hike in the woods and she described the dates as having "the same setting of every true crime podcast I listen to.”

She also showed clips of her speed-dating on her Instagram in a series called “Nikki’s Quickies.” In the clips she goes on a speed-date with actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar (a.k.a Saved By the Bell’s Zack Morris), demands to meet one bachelor’s mom, makes another play “Fuck, Marry, Kill” and then gets super interested in yet another because he said he’s a “test engineer for Panera.”

Yes, girl, get you a Bread Company boo. That’s so St. Louis.

You can watch the entire monologue above.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
