Thursday, July 23, 2020

You Can Now Book the Red and Black Brass Band to Play Just For You

Posted By on Thu, Jul 23, 2020 at 4:01 PM

A most-welcome sight. - MARY ENGELBREIT/FACEBOOK
  • MARY ENGELBREIT/FACEBOOK
  • A most-welcome sight.

You can now hire St. Louis’ favorite pandemic pick-me-up to arrive right at your door.

The Red and Black Brass Band is known across the city as the strolling street musicians who bring unexpected joy to St. Louisans while we’re (mostly) still confined to our homes.



Thousands of lucky people have had the New Orleans-style brass band just show up on their street unannounced and march mountains of much-needed good vibes right past their front door.

You might just be having a regular ol’ depressing pandemic day, but then once the Red and Black Brass Band walks by, everything changes. People open their windows and run out to their sidewalks to clap, cheer and sing along as the band marches on, bringing the community together through music.

Even St. Louis artist (and one of our favorite radicals) Mary Engelbreit caught a street performance by the R&BBB and was overjoyed. The illustrator was gathering with her family for her granddaughter’s first birthday and the band got the entire neighborhood to sing “Happy Birthday” to the birthday baby.

But you don’t have to just stare longingly out your window and listen carefully for big tuba toots in the distance. Now you can book the Red and Black Brass Band for your own event — backyard party, birthday celebration or even a funeral.

The band posted a photo of its business card and announced this on Facebook yesterday:

“Weddings, Home-goings, Birthdays, Gender Reveals, Private Events, Bar Mitzvahs and more! We’re ready to serve you!”

Go ahead and get some of that big brass love, St. Louis. You’ve earned it.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
