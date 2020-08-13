Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Opera Theatre STL Director Resigns After Arrest in Child Sex Investigation

Posted By on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 5:41 PM

click to enlarge Opera Theatre of Saint Louis's director of artistic administration resigned this week. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • GOOGLE MAPS
  • Opera Theatre of Saint Louis's director of artistic administration resigned this week.

On Tuesday, just over a year after Opera Theatre of Saint Louis announced the hiring of Damon Bristo as its director of artistic administration, the rising star in St. Louis' opera community quit his job and has all but disappeared from the company's web presence after it was revealed he'd been arrested last month on suspicion child sex trafficking.

The arrest appeared to catch the opera company by surprise.



"Upon learning of the arrest, the employee was immediately placed on unpaid administrative leave and later resigned," said company general director Andrew Jorgensen in a statement released Tuesday.

It was on that same day — more than two weeks after Bristo's arrest — that the opera singer and industry watchdog Zach Finkelstein posted Bristo's mugshot as it appeared on STLMugshots.com, a site that pays for access to official repositories of arrest data and then publishes that information, including mugshots, online and in print.


St. Louis County Police confirmed that Bristo had been arrested July 22 and released, KSDK reported. A search of online court records shows no formal charges filed in connection to the arrest.

RFT reached out to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney on Wednesday, but our questions were not answered by publication.

Without charges from the county prosecutor, the charge listed with Bristo's arrest, for second-degree child sex trafficking, represents allegations from the arresting officer.

According to the Missouri statute, the charge of second-degree trafficking can apply to someone who benefits from or causes by "any means, including but not limited to through the use of force ... a person under the age of eighteen to participate in a commercial sex act, a sexual performance, or the production of explicit sexual material."

If convicted, the charge carries a ten-year minimum sentence.

Bristo's hiring as artistic director in August 2019 made him the successor to Paul Kilmer, who had served in the role for more than 35 years. Previously, Bristo had been a vice president at Columbia Artists, where he'd represented opera singers including mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, bass-baritone James Morris and soprano Amanda Majeski, according to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch story about his hiring.

This summer, like much of St. Louis' performing arts scene, the company has suffered a complete cancelation of its scheduled season, including performances of Carmen, Die Fledermaus, and the world premiere of Awakenings (based on the memoir by Oliver Sacks.)

Instead, the company produced a series of virtual events that featured its performers and staff, including "Tent Talks"; Bristo himself was featured in coverage of the company's virtual season in the Post-Dispatch.

As of Wednesday, the "Tent Talk" videos appear to have been removed from the company's Facebook page.

Reached by email on Thursday, a spokeswoman for Opera Theatre Saint Louis did not answer questions about when the company learned of Bristo's arrest. She referred inquiries back to the company's earlier statement attributed to Jorgensen, which concluded, "We have a strict code of ethics and strong values that we expect our employees to uphold inside and outside of the workplace.”

In comments to St. Louis Public Radio, soprano Angel Azzarra said the news of Bristo's arrest and resignation came "out of left field."

"I mean we’re all devastated," she said. "It’s a horrible blow."

click to enlarge Damon Bristo's appearances on Opera Theatre Saint Louis' "Tent Talk" series are preserved in Google search, but the company has removed the videos from its Facebook page. - SCREENSHOT VIA GOOGLE
  • SCREENSHOT VIA GOOGLE
  • Damon Bristo's appearances on Opera Theatre Saint Louis' "Tent Talk" series are preserved in Google search, but the company has removed the videos from its Facebook page.


Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Blues to Face Canucks at Start of Playoffs After Rough Round Robin Showing Read More

  2. Danger Force Director and St. Louis Native Mike Caron Is Filming Shows, Remotely Read More

  3. St. Louis Wrestler Warhorse Is on the Rise After Making His National TV Debut Read More

  4. Upcoming Season of American Ninja Warrior Filmed in St. Louis During Pandemic Read More

  5. St. Louis Comedian Nikki Glaser Hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live With Help From Her Parents Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation