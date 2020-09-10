Video: Schnucks Employee Delights With His Spot-On Michael Jackson Moves
PostedByJaime Lees
on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 2:18 PM
You just never know when you’re going to come across greatness, which is why we’re grateful every day for cell phone cameras.
This video shot by Gregory R. Troupe outside of the Schnucks grocery store on Shackelford Road is blowing up on St. Louis social media. The short clip shows a Schnucks employee dropping Michael Jackson moves in the parking lot as he retrieves shopping carts and, wow, he is impressive.
He performs the King of Pop’s signature moves so perfectly that anyone who happened across him would have to stop and admire his skills.
Identified in the comments of the video as Johnathan Heinle, this amazing dancer is a beloved Schnucks employee and an enthusiastic Michael Jackson fan. He’s clearly put a lot of time into perfecting these complicated moves and it shows. It takes a lot of skill and practice to imitate one of the best performers of all time, but Heinle has it down as he just casually struts that Schnucks parking lot like it’s the light-up sidewalk in the “Billie Jean” video.
Frequent customers of that Schnucks location have all flocked to the comments section, too, to say how much they adore interacting with Heinle during their grocery shopping trips and are thrilled with his MJ moves.
When we contacted Throupe he was happy to share the video, and said, “He made my day so I decided to spread the positivity” and that “during these times a smile has never been needed more.”
Indeed. Our thanks to both Throupe and Heinle for sharing this wonderful little ray of sunshine with us.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.