Skyview Drive-In Is Now Hosting Trivia Nights

There are so many things we can’t do in these socially distanced times, but some St. Louis traditions are finding ways to live on even during a pandemic.
We went all summer without attending a Cardinals game or sweating it out at Riverport
, but the local tradition of trivia nights will still live on this fall in an outdoor format.
One of our favorite (and safest) places to visit during the pandemic, Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater (5700 North Belt West; Belleville, IL; 618-233-4400)
will start hosting trivia next week.
It works like this: You pay $10 per person when you arrive and teams have a limit of eight each. There are no tables at this trivia match, you just act like you normally would at a drive-in — you can play the game from inside your car or you can set up a chair hangout right outside of your vehicle.
And just like regular trivia, there are cash prizes! First place wins $200, second place wins $100 and third wins $50. But unlike
regular trivia, you’re not expected to donate your winnings! You can just roll on home with those sweet Benjamins, knowing that your brain is full of the most usually-useless knowledge.
Trivia will happen at Skyview on most Wednesday nights (unless they have another event already planned for that night) and they start next Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The questions begin at 8 p.m. but you can arrive an hour early to get all set up with your drinks and your snacks and your lucky tchotchkes.
