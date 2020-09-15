Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Fabulous Fox Theatre Cancels Remaining 2020 Shows

Posted By on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge The Fox Theatre has cancelled all its 2020 shows. - JON GITCHOFF
  • JON GITCHOFF
  • The Fox Theatre has cancelled all its 2020 shows.


That's a wrap on the Fabulous Fox Theatre's holiday season.



The theater announced today that it is cancelling its holiday shows, wiping out the rest of the 2020 calendar. Most of the shows had already been knocked out this year thanks to the never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, but there were still two holiday shows on the books: A Christmas Carol and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical.

No tickets had been sold to the shows yet, and now the theater says in a news release it won't happen in 2020.

“We look forward to resuming a full holiday schedule in 2021,” the Fox's director of programming John O'Brien said in the release.

However, if you just have to get in to see that five-story, grand-palace-style theater, the Fox is resuming tours on Saturday mornings. They begin at 10:30 a.m., and will include a presentation on the Wulitzer organ.

You'll have to buy tickets ($10, kids younger than two free) in advance, either online or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111. The box office is closed, so tickets will be delivered to your phone.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
