Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Grant's Farm Reopening For Drive-Through Halloween Event

Posted By on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 1:12 PM

click to enlarge It's time! - PAUL SABLEMAN / FLICKR

Grant’s Farm is going to get spooky this fall, and you and your kids are invited to attend. The beloved St. Louis landmark on Gravois Road has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic but will be reopening in October for fun of the frightful variety.

The Halloween Drive-Through Experience gives visitors a chance to do something that they’ve never done before: Cruise through the park in their own cars. The farm has been welcoming visitors since 1954, but this will be the first time people will be able drive through.



Everybody is making adjustments these days, and Grants Farm is no exception. And because the normal Halloween experience can’t happen this year (Who would let their kids put their hands in a stranger’s candy bucket after tons of other kids stuck their hands in there during a pandemic?), we have to find our family fun in new and exciting spots this season.

The system will work much like the many drive-through holiday light shows around town, where you pay per car and roll slowly through many different scenes. The Grant’s Farm experience will include creepy Halloween scenes, including medieval, graveyard and even a UFO landing scene.

The fee for each car is $40, and kids will get free bags of candy so they can get that sugar rush while rolling through. You can upgrade your experience, too, by adding family packages that include snacks and drinks.

The event happens throughout the month of October on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, and reservations are required.

For more information about the Halloween Drive-Through Experience event, keep an eye on GrantsFarm.com or the Grant’s Farm Facebook page.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video: Schnucks Employee Delights With His Spot-On Michael Jackson Moves Read More

  2. Skyview Drive-In Is Now Hosting Trivia Nights Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation