Union Station's Halloween Event Offers an Alternative to Taking Candy From Strangers
By Jaime Lees
Not sure what to do with your kids this Halloween? You are not alone. Nobody knows quite how to celebrate this fun holiday now that COVID-19 means that we can no longer encourage our wee ones to accept candy from strangers. (Man, what a weird tradition, if you think about it.)
But St. Louis Union Station (1920 Market Street; 314-421-6655)
is coming to the rescue with their event called The Union Station Halloween Experience. They’re overhauling the whole property to offer spooky treats around every corner and fun for the whole family.
They’ll have haunted trains and the St. Louis Wheel will be turned into the “Wicked Wheel.” And in addition to the “Scary Sea Creatures” exhibit at the St. Louis Aquarium, there will also be a maze, hosted tours and Halloween-themed food available if your little ghoul gets hangry.
Here are the details on pricing:
“Your Union Station Halloween Experience tickets can be combined with a visit to the St. Louis Wheel for a great value. Annual passholders to the St. Louis Aquarium receive a discount on booking. If you did not receive your email, message us with your passholder numbers and we will send you your special link to book.
Tickets will be limited to adhere to social distancing guidelines and masks are required.
Tickets for this event are $20. Those 2 and under are free. Bundle your Halloween Experience with a ride on the St. Louis Wheel to save. Once you purchase the Halloween experience, you will also be given a discount to the Aquarium during the month of October as well! Hotel packages also available!”
For more information, visit the event page on the Union Station website
or check out the Facebook event
.
