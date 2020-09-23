The Best Things to (Relatively Safely) Do in St. Louis This Week: September 24 to 29

click to enlarge
JERMARCO BRITTON
Mvstermind will perform at Old Rock House on Friday as part of the Listening Room series.
In pandemic times, it’s challenging to find things to do that don’t put yourself or those around you in danger. And while we’re inclined to suggest that the safest event is no event, we also know that sounds a lot like abstinence-only sex-ed, and you guys are probably gonna fuck anyway. So consider these recommendations your condoms: not foolproof, but safer than other options. We only recommend events that take precautions, but ultimately you’re in charge of your own health, so proceed with care. We also list live-streamed events, which are the safest of all, though admittedly not the same. Live-streamed events are the masturbation of events in this way, because — you know what, we’re gonna go ahead and abandon this metaphor before we get in over our heads.
Airplane! at Skyview Drive-In
11 p.m. Thursday, September 24. Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater, 5700 North Belt West, Belleville, Illinois. $10. 618-233-4400.
Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater in Belleville, Illinois is one of the last of its kind. Some people might've thought it old-timey before, but now that this virus is trying to kill us all, the public is again open to the delights of watching a movie from the privacy of their own car. It's the best of both worlds: You've left your house but you're still not interacting with the filthy public. This week will see a special late-night screening of the 1980 classic disaster-film parody Airplane!
, consistently (and deservedly) ranked by critics as one of the funniest movies of all time (and also credited as the launching pad through which the legendary Leslie Nielson first stepped into comedic roles). You’ll laugh, you’ll cry (from laughter), you’ll never use the word “surely” to preface a sentence ever again.
We Have Clearance, Clarence:
The scene at Skyview is a bit different than in years past, of course, with additional safety measures in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. They'll be sanitizing the porta-potties every fifteen minutes, and while the concession stand will offer reduced items and will only be open on the patio, they're also taking other helpful safety precautions like leaving a space between each car. In sum, it should be enough to help you avoid a trip to any big buildings with patients.
Gonerfest
8 p.m. Friday, September 25 through Sunday, September 27. Live-streamed event. $20 to $60. goner-records.com/pages/gonerfest-tickets.
Memphis garage-punk label Goner Records brings its yearly celebration of catchy hooks and wild debauchery into the digital world as Gonerfest 2020 goes virtual. As with all good things that have taken a hit this year the culprit responsible for the suspension of in-person festivities is the COVID-19 pandemic, but just because the action will be streaming through your screen this time around doesn't mean it won't be a wild time. This year’s fest features more than twenty acts from around the world — one of the only consistent upsides to music festivals going virtual in 2020 is the borderless nature of the internet, which allows for artists from across the globe to inexpensively land on the same bill — including Quintron & Miss Pussycat, Mick Trouble, Cheater Slicks, Jack Oblivian & The Sheiks, Thigh Master, Bloodbags and many more. In addition, Gonerfest continues its practice of expanded multimedia programming with book panels, an art exhibit, cooking demonstrations and the premiere of two rock docs, This Film Should Not Exist
and You Got To Move: The Sacred & The Secular In The Hill Country
. Truly something for everybody!
Screen Time:
In keeping with the fast-and-loose nature of all things Goner, little in the way of a schedule has yet been released for the fest. All we can say for sure is the festivities kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday and last through the weekend. If you want more details than that, keep an eye on goner-records.com
for updates.
Mvstermind
8 p.m. Friday, September 25. Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street. $25 to $35. 314-588-0505.
This week sees St. Louis jack-of-all-hip-hop-trades Mvstermind hitting the stage at Old Rock House as part of the venue's ongoing socially distanced Listening Room series. Mvstermind, one of St. Louis’ hardest-working rappers, is currently on a promotional push for an ambitious trio of EPs to be released one by one over the coming months. Initially conceived as a 23-track full-length titled BEGREATFOOL
, the project will instead be broken up into three separate releases — BE
, GREAT
and FOOL
, naturally — with the first scheduled for release in October and the latter two dropping in December and early spring next year, respectively. Mvstermind has already released one song from BE
, the spacey "Gems," which he wrote and produced with longtime collaborator and fellow St. Louis artist Michael Franco. If that track is any indication of what’s to come, St. Louis hip-hop fans had better stand up and pay attention.
That New Normal:
As with all events in Old Rock House’s Listening Room series, this show will see the venue employing extra safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tables will be distanced, capacity is reduced to only 50 people, and masks will be required. For a full list of the safety measures in place, visit oldrockhouse.com/covid-19
.
