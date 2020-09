The Best Things to (Relatively Safely) Do in St. Louis This Week: September 24 to 29

click to enlarge JERMARCO BRITTON

Mvstermind will perform at Old Rock House on Friday as part of the Listening Room series.

Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater in Belleville, Illinois is one of the last of its kind. Some people might've thought it old-timey before, but now that this virus is trying to kill us all, the public is again open to the delights of watching a movie from the privacy of their own car. It's the best of both worlds: You've left your house but you're still not interacting with the filthy public. This week will see a special late-night screening of the 1980 classic disaster-film parody, consistently (and deservedly) ranked by critics as one of the funniest movies of all time (and also credited as the launching pad through which the legendary Leslie Nielson first stepped into comedic roles). You’ll laugh, you’ll cry (from laughter), you’ll never use the word “surely” to preface a sentence ever again.The scene at Skyview is a bit different than in years past, of course, with additional safety measures in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. They'll be sanitizing the porta-potties every fifteen minutes, and while the concession stand will offer reduced items and will only be open on the patio, they're also taking other helpful safety precautions like leaving a space between each car. In sum, it should be enough to help you avoid a trip to any big buildings with patients.Memphis garage-punk label Goner Records brings its yearly celebration of catchy hooks and wild debauchery into the digital world as Gonerfest 2020 goes virtual. As with all good things that have taken a hit this year the culprit responsible for the suspension of in-person festivities is the COVID-19 pandemic, but just because the action will be streaming through your screen this time around doesn't mean it won't be a wild time. This year’s fest features more than twenty acts from around the world — one of the only consistent upsides to music festivals going virtual in 2020 is the borderless nature of the internet, which allows for artists from across the globe to inexpensively land on the same bill — including Quintron & Miss Pussycat, Mick Trouble, Cheater Slicks, Jack Oblivian & The Sheiks, Thigh Master, Bloodbags and many more. In addition, Gonerfest continues its practice of expanded multimedia programming with book panels, an art exhibit, cooking demonstrations and the premiere of two rock docs,and. Truly something for everybody!In keeping with the fast-and-loose nature of all things Goner, little in the way of a schedule has yet been released for the fest. All we can say for sure is the festivities kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday and last through the weekend. If you want more details than that, keep an eye on goner-records.com for updates.This week sees St. Louis jack-of-all-hip-hop-trades Mvstermind hitting the stage at Old Rock House as part of the venue's ongoing socially distanced Listening Room series. Mvstermind, one of St. Louis’ hardest-working rappers, is currently on a promotional push for an ambitious trio of EPs to be released one by one over the coming months. Initially conceived as a 23-track full-length titled, the project will instead be broken up into three separate releases —and, naturally — with the first scheduled for release in October and the latter two dropping in December and early spring next year, respectively. Mvstermind has already released one song from, the spacey "Gems," which he wrote and produced with longtime collaborator and fellow St. Louis artist Michael Franco. If that track is any indication of what’s to come, St. Louis hip-hop fans had better stand up and pay attention.As with all events in Old Rock House’s Listening Room series, this show will see the venue employing extra safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tables will be distanced, capacity is reduced to only 50 people, and masks will be required. For a full list of the safety measures in place, visit oldrockhouse.com/covid-19