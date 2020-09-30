The Best Things to (Relatively Safely) Do in St. Louis This Week: October 1 to 7

click to enlarge
-
COLIN LAVAUTE
-
The Burney Sisters will perform on Friday as part of Old Rock House's Listening Room series.
In pandemic times, it’s challenging to find things to do that don’t put yourself or those around you in danger. And while we’re inclined to suggest that the safest event is no event, we also know that sounds a lot like abstinence-only sex-ed, and you guys are probably gonna fuck anyway. So consider these recommendations your condoms: not foolproof, but safer than other options. We only recommend events that take precautions, but ultimately you’re in charge of your own health, so proceed with care. We also list live-streamed events, which are the safest of all, though admittedly not the same. Live-streamed events are the masturbation of events in this way, because — you know what, we’re gonna go ahead and abandon this metaphor before we get in over our heads.
Grant's Farm Halloween Drive-Thru
Various times, Thursday through Sunday all October. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road. $40 per car. 314-577-2626.
Grant’s Farm is going to get spooky this fall, and you and your kids are invited to attend. The beloved St. Louis landmark on Gravois Road has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic but will be reopening in October for fun of the frightful variety. The Halloween Drive-Through Experience gives visitors a chance to do something that they’ve never done before: cruise through the park in their own cars. The farm has been welcoming visitors since 1954, but this will be the first time people will be able to drive through. The system will work much like the many drive-through holiday light shows around town, where you pay per car and roll slowly through many different scenes. The Grant’s Farm experience will feature creepy Halloween scenes, including medieval, graveyard and even a UFO landing scene. The fee for each car is $40, and kids will get free bags of candy so they can get that sugar rush while rolling through. You can upgrade your experience, too, by adding family packages that include snacks and drinks.
All Rides Reserved:
The event happens throughout the month of October on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, and reservations are required. For more information and to reserve your time slot, visit GrantsFarm.com
.
Rock the Dock Concert Series
1 p.m. each Sunday through November 1. The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 South Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard. $0 to $25. 877-982-1410.
The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch will play host to a floating concert series throughout October, swapping boats for bands at a time when traditional venues continue to struggle in St. Louis. In partnership with 4 Hands Brewing Company and 1220 Spirits, the dock that the riverboats use will be transformed into an outdoor seating area with reserved tables and social distancing in place. Bands will perform on an elevated space next to the dock, offering the opportunity for great views with the Arch as the backdrop. A curated BBQ menu will be available as well, and 4 Hands and 1220 Spirits will provide a selection of drinks for thirsty attendees. This being 2020, there will be measures in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including a mask requirement for anyone over the age of nine, social distancing and reduced capacity on the dock. (For more on these safety protocols, visit the riverboats’ COVID-19 FAQ page
). Reserving a table in advance costs $25 and will seat four people. Those reservations also come with a $25 voucher to be used on the food and drinks. Walk-up tickets will be free, but you’re kind of rolling the dice there as to whether you’ll be turned away, since the dock is operating at a reduced capacity.
What's Up, Dock?
Some of St. Louis’ finest local acts are slated to perform as part of the series, including Little Dylan, Illphonics and the Soulard Blues Band. The concert series runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday from October 4 to November 1. For more information, and to make table reservations, visit gatewayarch.com
.
The Burney Sisters
8 p.m. Friday, October 2. Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street. $20 to $30. 314-588-0505.
The Columbia, Missouri-based Burney Sisters made a big splash in the St. Louis area when they were announced as one of the acts on 2018’s ill-fated (and ultimately canceled) iteration of LouFest. Sure, part of that was Olivia and Emma Burney’s young ages — at the time they were just thirteen and ten, respectively — but equally crucial is the simple fact that these young ladies can perform
. Both are multi-instrumentalists who, between them, can play ukulele, guitar, banjo, bass and keyboards, and Olivia has proven herself a strikingly talented songwriter, offering up heart-on-the-sleeve acoustic folk that would be right at home on a playlist alongside the Avett Brothers. And the harmonies! There’s just something about musically inclined siblings that enables them to lock in in a fashion that seems otherworldly, and the Burney Sisters are no exception. With their mom ably handling management of the group, the listening public at large has taken notice, leading to thousands of followers across social media. Frankly, the only thing stopping them from taking over the world is the fact that there’s a pandemic — once that ends (if it ever does), watch out.
A Family Affair:
Recent videos have seen Olivia and Emma joined by their youngest sister, Bella, now ten years old. It’s not clear whether she will be performing at this show, which is part of Old Rock House’s socially distanced, reduced capacity Listening Room series, but it is
clear that she’s got the same musical gift as her older siblings.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.