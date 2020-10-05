Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, October 5, 2020

You Can Watch ‘The Exorcist’ in Tower Grove Park on Halloween

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 7:08 PM

click to enlarge Tower Grove Park is always pretty, even when it's scary. - DUSTINPHILLIPS / FLICKR

St. Louis is in for one spooky (and special) Halloween.

After a full summer of meeting up with our loved ones outdoors, we’re all trying to stretch that into the fall. Social distancing outside has been a great way to try to keep from getting sick and outdoor events have found a whole new set of fans during the pandemic.



This Halloween, instead of knocking on the doors of strangers and then binging on mini-Snickers and passing out, you can get out of the house and have a little fun in Tower Grove Park — specifically, some scary-movie fun with an undisputed classic of the genre.

RELATED: The 20 Most Haunted Places in St. Louis

Crafted Events is hosting a screening of The Exorcist at the Stone Shelter in Tower Grove Park on Halloween Night starting at 6:30 p.m.

The company spent all summer creating bespoke outdoor dates for couples who wanted a romantic evening without visiting a restaurant, so they know a thing or two about social distancing. Tickets will be sold in “pods” of four and arrangements can be made for groups of up to six.

The Exorcist has a special place in St. Louis history because the film was based on a story that happened right here in town.

Here are the details from the event:

“Tickets: $25 per person, must be purchased in pods of 4. Each pod is designed to be socially distanced from all other guests outside of your group. Each pod space is a 10x10 space, with a 10x10 walking aisle on each side.
(An additional 2 tickets can be added to each pod for $25 each if needed)
Each ticket includes a box of spooky goodies.
Pods are VERY limited due to Covid-19 guidelines.

Costumes always encouraged!

Tickets on sale 10/4

This event will be in full compliance with the CDC and St. Louis City guidelines for socially distant gatherings.
Masks are required at all times, except when eating or drinking within your own designated 10x10 pod. Absolutely no concessions will be made, as this is a private event and this rule will be enforced. Any person not in compliance with this rule, or any other safety rule, will be asked to leave and no refund will be given.
Bathrooms are nearby and will be regularly sanitized during the event.
Signage will be displayed with additional rules such as directional walking paths, distanced lines for registration and bathrooms, etc.”

For more information on the event, keep an eye on the Facebook event page. Tickets were due to go on sale yesterday but as of this afternoon there is no link to be found, so mark yourself as “interested” or “going” to get notified when tickets are available.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
