You Can Watch ‘The Exorcist’ in Tower Grove Park on Halloween

“Tickets: $25 per person, must be purchased in pods of 4. Each pod is designed to be socially distanced from all other guests outside of your group. Each pod space is a 10x10 space, with a 10x10 walking aisle on each side.
(An additional 2 tickets can be added to each pod for $25 each if needed)
Each ticket includes a box of spooky goodies.
Pods are VERY limited due to Covid-19 guidelines.
Costumes always encouraged!
Tickets on sale 10/4
This event will be in full compliance with the CDC and St. Louis City guidelines for socially distant gatherings.
Masks are required at all times, except when eating or drinking within your own designated 10x10 pod. Absolutely no concessions will be made, as this is a private event and this rule will be enforced. Any person not in compliance with this rule, or any other safety rule, will be asked to leave and no refund will be given.
Bathrooms are nearby and will be regularly sanitized during the event.
Signage will be displayed with additional rules such as directional walking paths, distanced lines for registration and bathrooms, etc.”
