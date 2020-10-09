Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, October 9, 2020

St. Louis' City Museum Throws Its Hat in the Ring to Host John Oliver's Weird Art

Posted By on Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge John Oliver poses with his exceptionally weird art collection at the close of Sunday's show. - SCREENSHOT VIA LAST WEEK TONIGHT
  • SCREENSHOT VIA LAST WEEK TONIGHT
  • John Oliver poses with his exceptionally weird art collection at the close of Sunday's show.

John Oliver has a pretty damn strange art collection.

The host of HBO's Last Week Tonight has amassed some truly bizarre works over the years, from a 28-year-old painting featuring two rats making out in bed (which, decades ago, was featured on a PBS station in Pennsylvania on an art auction show) to a painting of Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow's ties (painted by his wife, Judy Kudlow) to his latest acquisition, which depicts TV host Wendy Williams munching on a lambchop.



It's a striking collection, to be sure. And at the close of Sunday's program, Oliver generously offered to take it on tour across the country, to benefit museums that are struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve dabbled a bit in the art market this year and have acquired a small but high-quality collection of modern masterpieces,” Oliver said at the end of the show. “Tonight, I’m proud to announce that this collection is available to go on tour. That is right, we’re inviting any US museum — as long as they can safely show them — to apply to host these masterpieces.”

Naturally, since the art in question here is exceptionally weird, St. Louis' City Museum, which truly specializes in exceptionally weird art, was lobbied by locals to be one of the destinations Oliver's paintings come and visit. Soon enough, the folks at City Museum got the message (or more likely, dozens and dozens of messages) that they should throw their collective hat in the ring (in between throwing pumpkins off their roof, of course). And throw they did:

In addition to having the honor of hosting one of the oddest collected works of art in television history, there are perks to being chosen for the tour. Each museum that is selected — and there will only be five total — will receive a donation of $10,000 from the show, with an additional $10,000 going to a food bank in the museum's city.

That money would come at a crucial time for City Museum. According to a note on its website, during the summer months, more than 70 percent of its revenue comes for tourists to the city of St. Louis. But since tourism is down dramatically this year due to the pandemic, the city's most beloved institution has had to drastically cut its hours in order to save money, meaning it is currently only open Friday through Sunday. In short, this would be an incredible boon for the sprawling art-exhibit-turned-public-playground.

And, as Oliver suggested at the close of his show, it would be quite the boon for those of us in St. Louis, too.

“If selected soon, you too will be able to feast your eyes on true art like Wendy is feasting upon that lambchop," he said. "You will not regret it. I promise.”
