St. Louis' City Museum Throws Its Hat in the Ring to Host John Oliver's Weird Art

You seriously have to consider the City Museum in STL. It’s basically a training ground for kids to get lost in air ducts. It’s amazingly cool and the epitome of an urban architecture museum for non-stuffy people. Cc @citymuseum— Mark Katerberg (@MisterNeem) October 9, 2020
@iamjohnoliver, come to @citymuseum in St. Louis and you can do your show in front of the world's largest underpants! https://t.co/3W4fji8wRo.— kholleman (@kholleman) October 9, 2020
Definitely need to choose @citymuseum It's a beautiful place of magic that is as fun for adults as it is for kids. AND it has a tavern!— April Evers (@amevers) October 9, 2020
Please please pick @citymuseum! It is so incredibly whimsical, wonderful, and my favorite place in the whole world. SAVE THE TEN-STORY SLIDE, INDOOR CIRCUS, AND THE LARGEST UNDERPANTS IN THE WORLD!!!— Ellis Light (@ellisamitylight) October 9, 2020
Soon enough, the folks at City Museum got the message (or more likely, dozens and dozens of messages) that they should throw their collective hat in the ring (in between throwing pumpkins off their roof, of course). And throw they did:
@citymuseum please. Please. Jesus christ please. Your childish ass in that place is seriously what me and HUMANITY needs. I do not say this lightly. Go to that museum and life will melt into a blend of happy not seen since the first time your British ass had a meat pie. #loveyou— The Stoned Buddah (@Budmanthegreat) October 9, 2020
In addition to having the honor of hosting one of the oddest collected works of art in television history, there are perks to being chosen for the tour. Each museum that is selected — and there will only be five total — will receive a donation of $10,000 from the show, with an additional $10,000 going to a food bank in the museum's city.
We did it! We applied thanks to some help from a friend. Think we have a chance? https://t.co/dirWRgD4o1— City Museum (@citymuseum) October 8, 2020
