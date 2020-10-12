Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, October 12, 2020

You Can See the Ghostbusters Car This Saturday in St. Louis

Posted By on Mon, Oct 12, 2020 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge You know who you gonna call... - JOHN WARDELL / FLICKR

Halloween won’t be the same this year, but you can still find some treats on the streets.

If you drop by Retro TV Toys and Collectibles (5858 Hampton Avenue; 314-669-9119) this weekend, you can see a Ghostbusters car in real life.



Ecto 1 (a.k.a. The Ectomobile) will drop right out of 1984 and land at the shop for all to enjoy from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Saturday, October 17, 2020.

The car is often considered the fifth Ghostbuster in the franchise, but that’s some malarkey. If anybody was the fifth Ghostbuster it was Annie Pott’s brilliant Janine Melnitz. This is like the Ghostbusters’ version of the Beatles plus George Martin situation: Everybody always calls George Martin the fifth Beatle which actually doesn’t give nearly enough credit to Yoko… but we digress.

Anyway, if you want to remember the good old days when evil was made of marshmallow instead of camped out inside the Oval Office, drop on by and take a picture of Ecto 1 this Saturday.

Until then, you can keep an eye on the Facebook event for any changes in detail and you can learn a bit about this impressive ride in the short documentary below.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
