Friday, October 16, 2020

Eckert’s Has Organized a Big Outdoor Party for Kids on Halloween Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge The costume parade is the perfect place to let your little pirates and princesses show off their fancy duds. - GREG ROBLETO / FLICKR
  • Greg Robleto / Flickr
  • The costume parade is the perfect place to let your little pirates and princesses show off their fancy duds.

If you don’t want your kids knocking on doors and taking candy from strangers during a pandemic, you can dress up the little monsters and take them to Eckert’s Farm in Belleville for some Halloween entertainment this year.

Eckert’s is known as the place where many St. Louisans love to go pumpkin and apple picking, but they’re also great at hosting events that are fun for the whole family.



This year they’re offering a Halloween Scavenger Hunt and a Halloween Costume Parade on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 — and both activities sound like nice, socially distanced outdoor good times.

The scavenger hunt involves using clues to wind your way around the farm to find ghosts and zombies. The activity costs $5 per kid, and they get a prize when the hunt is complete. To make sure there is enough distance between groups, reservations are required (slots run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.) and can be booked at this link.

The costume parade is the perfect place to let your little pirate, princess or Mickey Mouse show off their fancy duds. The farm is hosting a parade at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day and it will give the kids an opportunity to strut their stuff across a stage as their name and costume are announced so make sure those phones are charged, paparazzi parents. Each kid is required to wear a mask and participants will be socially distanced as they wait in line to cross the stage. And when it’s done, in addition to being super famous, your kid will also get a small treat. It’s free to be in the parade and no reservation is required, just make sure to get your kid to the white tent near the restaurant parking lot five minutes before parade time.

This event is likely to sell out so make your reservations here while there are still slots available.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
