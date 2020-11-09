Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 9, 2020

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Announces New Christmas Walking Tour

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 9:25 AM

click to enlarge A socially distanced Christmas Carol is coming to the Central West End. - POKEMONADECHROMA/FLICKR

As St. Louis heads into the winter months and events move indoors, ways to socialize while still social distancing will begin to dwindle. However, the crew who brought us the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival is here to provide a little joy to your holiday season with a brand-new window walk performance.

This year, instead of their normal hibernation during the winter season, the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival organizers have decided to create A Walking Xmas Carol. The twenty-stop outdoor holiday window tour will take place in the Central West End from November 28 through December 23. The event will be free.



Attendees will walk past storefronts, each depicting a scene from the holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. A window walk event is not new to the Central West End, as they have put on a similar event for the past decade, but the Shakespeare crew plans to add their own twist to the tradition.

As Tom Ridgely, producing artistic director, says, “This is not just your grandmother’s Christmas Carol.”

In contrast to the classically beautiful Central West End, the story will be a modern telling of the traditional Christmas tale. The crew is adapting the original narrative to reflect our new normal, particularly focusing on our relationships throughout the pandemic. Also a contemporary alteration, there will be a QR code at each display for visitors to hear the Q Brothers’ hip-hop adaptation of the soundtrack.

For the Shakespeare Festival crew, the limitations of the pandemic have actually served as a source of inspiration in creating the show. As office parties, Nutcrackers, Christmas musicals, symphony orchestras and more are off the docket for this holiday season, Ridgley knew they had to step in.

“We just realized that so many things that make this time of year, not just special, but bearable, won’t be possible; the gathering, the travels, the celebrations,” Ridgely says. “We had to find a way to still live out our mission — we had to use art and stories to spread joy and understanding.”

With COVID-19 emptying storefronts across St. Louis, the Shakespeare crew wanted to breathe some life into their city. In the Central West End particularly, they plan to incorporate the vacant spaces as part of their show.

“Rather than have them sit empty, we can turn them into something beautiful,” he says.

Though our usual holiday traditions may be cancelled this year, a new and safe one can be made through the walking tour. The Shakespeare Festival organizers believe everyone should come out to see the show and experience some well-deserved joy this winter season.

“It just brings a little light,” Ridgley says.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Cookware, Joybird Sofas and Other Obsessions Are Keeping Me Sane During the Pandemic Read More

  2. The Best Things to (Relatively Safely) Do in St. Louis November 5 to 10 Read More

  3. Tik Tok's 'Gay Bob Ross' Is a St. Louis Star Read More

  4. The Best Things to (Relatively Safely) Do in St. Louis This Week: October 22 to 28 Read More

  5. You Can See the Ghostbusters Car This Saturday in St. Louis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation