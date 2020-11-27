Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 27, 2020

The Witches Is Worth Watching For Anne Hathaway's Performance

Posted By on Fri, Nov 27, 2020 at 8:09 AM

click to enlarge Anne Hathaway stars at the Grand High Witch in the new The Witches - PHOTO: COURTESY HBO MAX
  • PHOTO: COURTESY HBO MAX
  • Anne Hathaway stars at the Grand High Witch in the new The Witches

This review was first published in CityBeat, one of the Riverfront Times' sister publications.

Something wicked this way comes — and it’s the uncanny valley.



Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical and terrifying novel The Witches may not live up to its cult classic 1990 predecessor but it’s at least worth a watch for Anne Hathaway’s clearly-having-the-time-of-her-life performance.

Released last week on HBO Max, Zemeckis’ story unfolds in the 1960s American South. Our protagonist, a recently orphaned boy — who is never referred to by name in this film, but is endearingly played by child actor Jahzir Kadeem Bruno — goes to live with his sweet-but-tough grandmother (Octavia Spencer). Chris Rock, as Bruno (but older), narrates the tall tale in his usual wise-cracking way.

When the boy goes to a grocer with his grandmother, he encounters a woman who offers him a piece of candy. While in the aisle, a snake slithers out of her clothing and inches toward him. The boy tells his grandmother what he saw and she then spins a yarn about witches, with their bald, scabby heads (from wig rash); deformed claw hands; huge nostrils (for sniffing out children, who smell like dog poo to them); and demon mouths (which open from ear to ear and can be covered by makeup).

Witches love nothing more than seeing children suffer, or better yet, exterminated altogether, she says, and recalls the time a witch turned her childhood best friend, Alice, into a chicken.

As legend goes, a witch never truly leaves a child alone once she has her eyes set on them, so to avoid a similar fate, the pair set off to an upscale hotel off the Alabama Gulf Coast in hopes of hiding out.

Irony has it that their escape plan lands them in the middle of a conference at that same hotel, swarming with dozens of kid-hungry witches.

As grandmother and grandson, Spencer and Bruno are a charming duo and their bond warms the heart. The first chunk of the movie develops their relationship enough to make viewers care about whatever fate may befall them.

This set-up also accounts for the flick’s largest divergence. Both Nicolas Roeg’s cult favorite 1990 adaptation and Dahl’s story take place in the UK and Norway, versus America, and definitely do not star Black protagonists. Much of the rest, however, is the same. Zemeckis, unlike Roeg, stays mostly faithful to Dahl’s original end. (Still, Zemeckis’ take is sugarcoated.)

This iteration is not as macabre as its forerunner, which relied on Jim Henson’s creepy puppetry and prosthetics. That’s not to say the witches of 2020 aren’t ghastly, but their stretchy CGI faces — with giant, Glasgow-smile-esque grins (seemingly the influence of co-writer Guillermo del Toro) — are more unnerving than fodder for nightmare fuel. Hathaway’s Grand High Witch often steps into the uncanny valley. Like Anjelica Huston, she turned in a full-camp performance.

Also on deck is hotel manager Mr. Stringer, played by Stanley Tucci, whose main characteristic is that he’s very, very confused and most definitely doesn’t get compensated enough to deal with such shenanigans.

Spoiler ahead: The boy, along with a newfound pal from the hotel, are turned into cute mice via a new witch potion (dispensed in candy). And we discover the boy's pet mouse he carries with him was also once a kid. My cat found a lot to love — the CGI mouse-children had him pawing at the screen throughout its 105-minute run.

Set in a post-Jim Crow South, the film occasionally points to racism but doesn’t tweak the narrative enough to create any solid commentary beyond the basics, like staff suggesting a woman like Spencer wouldn't be able to afford a stay at the hotel. More could have been subverted to root out the problems of its source material. Dahl was known to be anti-Semitic, racist and misogynist. His books are not divorced from these views — many of his characters, subtext or not, are based on hateful caricatures. Yes, his stories have influenced generations of children, but those adapting his work should do so with modern understanding or not at all.

Zemeckis’ The Witches had the potential to say something new but instead chose to drop the same story into a different setting without texturing it to the context of its period. What results is a film that, while families will likely find to be spooky (not scary) fun, begs the question: Why did this remake need to exist?

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

For Detective Sgt. Heather Taylor, SLMPD's Racism Was Her Toughest Case
Fighting to Breathe — and to Breathe Life into Her Community
Hartmann: Josh Hawley and the Art of the Lie
Best of St. Louis 2020 Goods & Services
Best of St. Louis 2020 Sports & Recreation
Top Stories
Advertisement:
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This 'Male Milking Machine' Being Sold on Facebook Could Get You Through The Pandemic Read More

  2. Coping With Trauma Through Photographs Inspires Walk-Up Exhibition Read More

  3. 5 Must-See Films in This Year's All-Virtual St. Louis International Film Festival Read More

  4. St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Announces New Christmas Walking Tour Read More

  5. Fox Theatre Postpones All Remaining Shows, Hamilton Scheduled For 2022 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 25, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation