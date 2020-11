America's Last Little Italy: The Hill Debuts Tonight on PBS

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

If you want to peek in on a big slice of American pie,debuts tonight (November 30, 2020) on St. Louis’ PBS outlet, Channel 9.After making the rounds at film festivals, the documentary is set for its big debut tonight where it can be watched all across the region for free.Focusing on the history and heritage of St. Louis’ Hill neighborhood, the documentary explores the tales of the families of Italian immigrants who made their way to this small corner of south city and built their own community while pursuing the American Dream.The film explores the food, family, religion and history of the people who continue to thrive in this close-knit neighborhood today.In addition to being shown on the Nine Network tonight at 7 p.m., the film is also scheduled to run on Sunday, December 6 at 4 p.m. — because everybody loves Italian leftovers.