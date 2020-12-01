Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

St. Louis T-Shirt Company Debuts a Line of Shirts to Support Local Restaurants

Posted By on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 3:01 PM

More local restaurant love coming your way! Our Restaurant Series with @lefthandpromo continues with 100% of profits...

Posted by Series Six Company on Thursday, November 19, 2020


Series Six, the St. Louis t-shirt company known for celebrating our local culture in its designs, has released a “Restaurant Series” of shirts to help support some classic St. Louis restaurants that are taking big hits as a result of the pandemic.



“Help St. Louis restaurants impacted by COVID-19 & local nonprofits by purchasing one of our ‘Support Local’ t-shirts,” Series Six says. “Each shirt sold helps support the featured establishment or organization. Free shipping when you spend $50+”

The shirts were made in collaboration with St. Louis’ Left Hand Promotions and for each restaurant shirt that you buy “50% of the profits will benefit the staff showcased on your newest tee.”

Designs include t-shirts supporting classic St. Louis restaurants like Blues City Deli, Anthonino’s, Mac’s Local Eats, Gus’ Pretzels, Donut Drive-In, Mom’s Deli, Milo’s, Pietro’s, Broadway Oyster Bar and many more.

In addition to the restaurant shirts, Series Six is also offering a selection of t-shirts where 100% of profits benefit local charities like Children’s Miracle Network, Rung for Women, Gateway to Hope, Friends of Kids with Cancer and other worthy organizations.

To check out the selection and get your t-shirt ordered today (or to order some as gifts for your loved ones), visit SeriesSixCompany.com.

