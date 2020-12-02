America's Last Little Italy: The Hill Now Streaming For Free on PBS

“Focusing on the history and heritage of St. Louis’ Hill neighborhood, the documentary explores the tales of the families of Italian immigrants who made their way to this small corner of south city and built their own community while pursuing the American Dream.So stream it now, set your DVR to record it or call up your grandpa to let him know when to tune in to channel 9 so you can both watch it live together. Intergenerational bonding, it’s the Italian way.
The film explores the food, family, religion and history of the people who continue to thrive in this close-knit neighborhood today.”
