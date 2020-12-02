Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

America's Last Little Italy: The Hill Now Streaming For Free on PBS

Posted By on Wed, Dec 2, 2020 at 1:08 PM



If you missed the big television debut of America's Last Little Italy: The Hill the other day on PBS, you’re in luck. Not only is the film replaying on PBS two times in the upcoming week, it’s also streaming online right now for free.



And in addition to streaming it now at NineNet.org or on the PBS Video app, you can also catch replays of the documentary on Sunday, December 6 at 4 p.m. and also on Tuesday, December 8 at 7 p.m. on Channel 9 (PBS).

Here’s how we described the film:

“Focusing on the history and heritage of St. Louis’ Hill neighborhood, the documentary explores the tales of the families of Italian immigrants who made their way to this small corner of south city and built their own community while pursuing the American Dream.

The film explores the food, family, religion and history of the people who continue to thrive in this close-knit neighborhood today.”
So stream it now, set your DVR to record it or call up your grandpa to let him know when to tune in to channel 9 so you can both watch it live together. Intergenerational bonding, it’s the Italian way.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
