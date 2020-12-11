Synchronized St. Louis Santa Flash Mob Hits the Streets to Promote Toy Drive

click to enlarge
SUZY GORMAN
The Hip-Hop Mamas have been spreading plenty of joy this year.
COVID-19 might be doing its damnedest to take all the fun out of the Christmas season this year, but if one group of dancing Santas has anything to say about it there is still plenty of holiday cheer to be had.
Under the direction of DJ Reggie of Pure Entertainment Company, a local group called the Hip-Hop Mamas took to the street outside of City Coffee & Creperie (36 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton; 314-862-2489)
this morning to help draw attention to the shop's toy drive.
It's not the first time this week the group has lent its unique talents to a good cause. On Friday the group popped up at the intersection of Lindbergh and Clayton, dancing in full Santa garb to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," to help raise money for University City Children’s Center.
DJ Reggie says it's the tenth year in a row that the group has danced in the streets to support local charities.
“University City Children’s Center is a local organization that nurtures the growth and development of children," Reggie tells Fox 2
. “And since we have gotten such a good response over the years, we decided to do something good and raise money for this amazing organization.”
According to a publicist, the group has been inundated with requests for appearances, including at a school and a nursing home, ever since video of last Friday's flash-mob event went viral. In other words, St. Louisans can reasonably expect to see more of the Hip-Hop Mamas in the weeks to come. (And those who want to book the group are encouraged to email DJ Reggie at pureentertainmentcompany@hotmail.com
.)
Watch that viral video below:
