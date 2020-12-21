Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, December 21, 2020

New Cannabis Dispensary Opening in Sauget Tomorrow

Posted By on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge The outside of Sauget's latest dispensary. - COURTESY JUSHI HOLDINGS INC.
  • courtesy Jushi Holdings Inc.
  • The outside of Sauget's latest dispensary.

It’s a Christmas miracle. A brand new cannabis dispensary is opening tomorrow just across the river in Sauget, bringing gifts of special Christmas trees to all of Santa’s good little girls, boys and non-binary kiddos.

The new spot is called BEYOND / HELLO™ Route 3, and is located at 1401 Mississippi Avenue, just north of the all-night entertainment area that includes Pop’s and the Country Rock Cabaret on Route 3.



The shop carries flower, extracts, edibles, vapes, topicals, tinctures, sublinguals and merchandise. It’s also ADA accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly and offers a ten percent discount to seniors and veterans and active military service people with identification.

click to enlarge It kind of looks like a nice jewelry shop. - COURTESY JUSHI HOLDINGS INC.
  • courtesy Jushi Holdings Inc.
  • It kind of looks like a nice jewelry shop.

So how do you get your hands on some of their products?

From BEYOND / HELLO™ Route 3:

Customers can shop for adult-use cannabis products in-store and through its online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com, which enables consumers to view real-time pricing and product availability, and then reserve products for convenient in-store pickup.

For more information including store hours and available items, visit beyond-hello.com/illinois-dispensaries.

click to enlarge Say hello to BEYOND / HELLO™ Route 3. - COURTESY JUSHI HOLDINGS INC.
  • courtesy Jushi Holdings Inc.
  • Say hello to BEYOND / HELLO™ Route 3.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
