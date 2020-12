New Cannabis Dispensary Opening in Sauget Tomorrow

click to enlarge courtesy Jushi Holdings Inc.

The outside of Sauget's latest dispensary.

click to enlarge courtesy Jushi Holdings Inc.

It kind of looks like a nice jewelry shop.

Customers can shop for adult-use cannabis products in-store and through its online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com, which enables consumers to view real-time pricing and product availability, and then reserve products for convenient in-store pickup.

click to enlarge courtesy Jushi Holdings Inc.

Say hello to BEYOND / HELLO™ Route 3.

It’s a Christmas miracle. A brand new cannabis dispensary is opening tomorrow just across the river in Sauget, bringing gifts of special Christmas trees to all of Santa’s good little girls, boys and non-binary kiddos.The new spot is called BEYOND / HELLO™ Route 3, and is located at 1401 Mississippi Avenue, just north of the all-night entertainment area that includes Pop’s and the Country Rock Cabaret on Route 3.The shop carries flower, extracts, edibles, vapes, topicals, tinctures, sublinguals and merchandise. It’s also ADA accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly and offers a ten percent discount to seniors and veterans and active military service people with identification.So how do you get your hands on some of their products?From BEYOND / HELLO™ Route 3:For more information including store hours and available items, visit beyond-hello.com/illinois-dispensaries