You Can Rent an Entire St. Louis Theater for $99

Things are starting to become dire for parents here in the Midwest. Temperatures have plummeted, and since it’s actually illegal to leave your children outdoors for any length of time, parents and kids are all feeling that itchy, suffocating cabin fever while being stuck at home.
But if you’re looking for a way to safely entertain your kids outside of your house (and who isn’t at this point?), Marcus Theatres is now offering an option that might be a great way to make some nice family memories during these difficult times.
Theaters have fallen on hard times during the pandemic. Unable to open their doors and let the masses crowd in, they’ve started to offer boutique movie experiences for small groups.
Marcus Theatres have been offering private cinema experiences for months now, but the price has recently dropped dramatically.
Now for $99 you can rent out an entire auditorium for a private screening for your family or your pod at the Arnold, Ronnie's, Chesterfield, Mid Rivers, and St. Charles Marcus locations.
It works like this: You decide on a viewing day, choose a movie from Marcus’ catalog, pick out your snacks and invite your people. (As many as twenty people are allowed at one screening.)
You could also take this opportunity to rent out the theater just for yourself because, let’s face it, dealing with other people is the worst part of any public experience.
But the $99 promotion expires at the end of January, so if you want the place to yourself, now is the time to book it.
Visit marcustheatres.com/group-theatre-events
for more information on the private cinema experience.
