The Funny Bone Is Back to Hosting Touring Comedians with Socially Distanced Shows

“Josh Wolf (at the Funny Bone March 11-13) - Josh Wolf burst onto the scene with “Last Comic Standing” and “Chelsea Lately,” as well as roles on “My Name is Earl” and “Raising Hope,” followed by his own “The Josh Wolf Show” on CMT. He tours the country doing stand-up and also hosts a podcast called “Tell Me Something Good.” His YouTube special “Father of the Year” and videos have MILLIONS of views.
John Caparulo (at the Funny Bone March 18-20) - John Caparulo has been doing comedy across the globe for 20+ years. You know him from Chelsea Lately, all the late night shows (multiple times), Comedy Central, and The Next Generation of Blue Comedy. He also has a residency at Harrah’s in Las Vegas.
Michael Yo (at the Funny Bone March 26-27) – Michael Yo is the voice of SiriusXM's Hits 1 in Hollywood. You also know Michael from Chelsea Lately, CBS's The Insider, The Talk and Wendy Williams and season 15 of America’s Got Talent. He also has a podcast called “Morning Yo.””
