Monday, March 15, 2021

The Funny Bone Is Back to Hosting Touring Comedians with Socially Distanced Shows

Posted By on Mon, Mar 15, 2021 at 12:35 PM

A Norm Macdonald show once had people packed into the club like sardines. - MATTHEW JACKSON
  • Matthew Jackson
  • A Norm Macdonald show once had people packed into the club like sardines.

St. Louis’ premier comedy club is going to start hosting nationally touring comedy acts again this month with social distancing measures and COVID-19 prevention protocols in place.

The Funny Bone (614 West Port Plaza Drive, 314-469-6692), like all entertainment venues in St. Louis, was hit hard when the pandemic started and has begun the slow process of crawling back to full-steam.



The club has rebooted and then temporarily closed down again a couple of times over the past year, opening doors to welcome local superstars like Greg Warren and Nikki Glaser for socially-distanced events.

The upcoming limited-capacity shows will feel much different than any time you’ve been to the Funny Bone pre-pandemic. Previous shows at the small venue often had audiences tightly packed in but with new social distance rules there will be more space to spread out.

During non-pandemic times, the capacity at the cozy club is usually 280, but for upcoming shows the club is only letting in 80-100 guests per show to allow distancing between tables. Guests must have a mask to enter and there are additional cleaning procedures in place, including "using an air scrubber between shows and properly sanitizing before, during and after shows.”

Here's information on the upcoming shows from the Funny Bone:

Josh Wolf (at the Funny Bone March 11-13) - Josh Wolf burst onto the scene with “Last Comic Standing” and “Chelsea Lately,” as well as roles on “My Name is Earl” and “Raising Hope,” followed by his own “The Josh Wolf Show” on CMT. He tours the country doing stand-up and also hosts a podcast called “Tell Me Something Good.” His YouTube special “Father of the Year” and videos have MILLIONS of views.

John Caparulo (at the Funny Bone March 18-20) - John Caparulo has been doing comedy across the globe for 20+ years. You know him from Chelsea Lately, all the late night shows (multiple times), Comedy Central, and The Next Generation of Blue Comedy. He also has a residency at Harrah’s in Las Vegas.

Michael Yo (at the Funny Bone March 26-27) – Michael Yo is the voice of SiriusXM's Hits 1 in Hollywood. You also know Michael from Chelsea Lately, CBS's The Insider, The Talk and Wendy Williams and season 15 of America’s Got Talent. He also has a podcast called “Morning Yo.””

Tickets are available at StLouisFunnyBone.com.

