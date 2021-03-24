Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

St. Louis Oddities & Curiosities Expo Is Coming to America's Center

Posted By on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 6:05 AM

click to enlarge If you like tis, you'll love the St. Louis Oddities & Curiosities Expo. - @CHARLYNW / FLICKR
  • @charlynw / Flickr
  • If you like tis, you'll love the St. Louis Oddities & Curiosities Expo.

If you’re into weird stuff — like, really weird stuff — you’ll definitely want to visit the St. Louis Oddities & Curiosities Expo.

Scheduled at America’s Center Convention Complex (701 Convention Plaza) on May 1, this expo says it's specially designed for “lovers of the strange, usual and bizarre.”



Inside the convention center, art dealers, artists and vendors will be set up to supply you with all of the freaky things that your heart desires.

From the Facebook event page:

“You'll find items such as: taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, clothing, jewelry, skulls/bones, funeral collectibles & much more. We truly have something weird for everyone. All items you see at our shows are legal to own and sustainably sourced.”

That’s right, vintage creepy stuff is eco-friendly.

It costs just $10 to enter (when you purchase your tickets you choose which time of day you’d like to enter), but there is also a ticket upgrade available. If you’re interested in taking a “Jackalope Taxidermy Class” you’ll have to purchase a $200 ticket. But that’s probably worth every penny, right?

Tickets are available now at Showpass.com. COVID-19 guidelines for the St. Louis Oddities & Curiosities Expo can be viewed online.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
