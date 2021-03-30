Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Arch Apparel and Swade Cannabis Collaborate for STL Weed Clothing Line

Posted By on Tue, Mar 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge A new twist on the Confluence. - COURTESY SWADE CANNABIS
  • COURTESY SWADE CANNABIS
  • A new twist on the Confluence.

Weed and St. Louis go together like St. Louis and weed, so it was only a matter of time before somebody made a St. Louis weed product line.

Swade Cannabis has partnered with Arch Apparel to produce a line of cannabis inspired t-shirts, sweatshirts and accessories done up in St. Louis-style. And unlike most weed gear, this line is understated — tasteful, even. These pro-cannabis clothes are a far cry from the usual scratchy drug rugs with Bob Marley patches on them.



The new line includes sweatshirts that feature the St. Louis flag, but with a cannabis leaf instead of the confluence symbol; shirts that read “St. Louis” surrounded by muted cannabis leaves; and a rolling tray set with the definition of “Ope!” printed on the tray. They’ve also produced glass joint tubes, grinders and smell-proof locking storage bags.

click to enlarge Ope! - COURTESY SWADE CANNABIS
  • COURTESY SWADE CANNABIS
  • Ope!

“Swade and Arch Apparel both celebrate St. Louis, so we’ve teamed up to offer unique merchandise to honor the cannabis industry and our fabulous city,” says Jack Haddox, Directory of Dispensary Operations at Swade. “We find that bringing St. Louis inspired merchandise to our dispensaries helps St. Louisans express their love of the Lou and cannabis by supporting local."

click to enlarge Subtle but stylin'. - COURTESY SWADE CANNABIS
  • COURTESY SWADE CANNABIS
  • Subtle but stylin'.

“Arch Apparel is excited to collaborate with SWADE on our new collection of wearables and accessories,” says Aaron Park, Owner and CEO of Arch Apparel. “SWADE continues to be at the forefront of bringing high quality, medical cannabis to our community. We’re thrilled to be working with such a strong industry leader.”

The new line will be available starting this Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Arch Apparel stores and Swade Dispensary locations.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Rural Legislators Attack Medicaid, Screw the Poor
Why Did a St. Louis Man Die in a Federal Prison Coronavirus Hotspot?
Keep These COVID Changes, Ditch the Rest
I'm a Food Critic, and I Lost My Sense of Taste During COVID
St. Louis Leads America in Child Murders — and It's Getting Worse
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tina Turner HBO Documentary 'TINA' Premieres This Weekend Read More

  2. St. Louis Oddities & Curiosities Expo Is Coming to America's Center Read More

  3. The Funny Bone Is Back to Hosting Touring Comedians with Socially Distanced Shows Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation