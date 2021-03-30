Arch Apparel and Swade Cannabis Collaborate for STL Weed Clothing Line

click to enlarge
A new twist on the Confluence.
Weed and St. Louis go together like St. Louis and weed, so it was only a matter of time before somebody made a St. Louis weed product line.
Swade Cannabis has partnered with Arch Apparel to produce a line of cannabis inspired t-shirts, sweatshirts and accessories done up in St. Louis-style. And unlike most weed gear, this line is understated — tasteful, even. These pro-cannabis clothes are a far cry from the usual scratchy drug rugs with Bob Marley patches on them.
The new line includes sweatshirts that feature the St. Louis flag, but with a cannabis leaf instead of the confluence symbol; shirts that read “St. Louis” surrounded by muted cannabis leaves; and a rolling tray set with the definition of “Ope!” printed on the tray. They’ve also produced glass joint tubes, grinders and smell-proof locking storage bags.
Ope!
“Swade and Arch Apparel both celebrate St. Louis, so we’ve teamed up to offer unique merchandise to honor the cannabis industry and our fabulous city,” says Jack Haddox, Directory of Dispensary Operations at Swade. “We find that bringing St. Louis inspired merchandise to our dispensaries helps St. Louisans express their love of the Lou and cannabis by supporting local."
Subtle but stylin'.
“Arch Apparel is excited to collaborate with SWADE on our new collection of wearables and accessories,” says Aaron Park, Owner and CEO of Arch Apparel. “SWADE continues to be at the forefront of bringing high quality, medical cannabis to our community. We’re thrilled to be working with such a strong industry leader.”
The new line will be available starting this Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Arch Apparel
stores and Swade Dispensary
locations.
