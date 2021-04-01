Arkadin Cinema & Bar Returns This Season with Outdoor Films

Arkadin Cinema & Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173)
opens for the season this week, and local fans of film and fun are rejoicing.
The Arkadin was meant to be St. Louis’ hippest microcinema, but when the small space became an issue during COVID-19, business owners Sarah Baraba and Keith Watson pivoted to outdoor movie nights to allow for social distancing.
The al fresco film series was a hit, and so it’s returning this spring to the backlot of The Heavy Anchor (5226 Gravois Avenue)
, neighbors of Arkadin.
In addition to showing one David Lynch film per month in honor of the filmmaker's 75th birthday, this season the owners are also programing a series of movies that were filmed in St. Louis or have roots in town.
Guests can bring their own chair and food or buy some classic theater snacks on arrival like Sno-Caps and Reese’s Pieces. The Arkadin will also offer freshly popped popcorn (with optional gourmet seasonings) and limited permanent seating. Masks are required for entry and must be worn when not eating or drinking.
The schedule so far is as follows:
- April 2 - Hard Boiled
- April 3 - Night of the Lepus (a movie about killer rabbits to celebrate Easter!)
- April 7 - “Night of Noir” Double Feature with The Hitch-Hiker and Detour
- April 10 - Blue Velvet
- April 14 - An Evening of Buster Keaton featuring Sherlock Jr., Cops and The Goat
- April 17 - 30th anniversary showing of New Jack City
- April 21 + 23 - Promising Young Woman, nominated for five Oscars
- April 28 - Drinkolas Cage: A monthly Nic Cage movie drinking game event
- May 1 - Thief
For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit ArkadinCinema.com
.
