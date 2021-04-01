Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Arkadin Cinema & Bar Returns This Season with Outdoor Films

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 6:31 AM

Posted by Arkadin Cinema & Bar on Wednesday, March 31, 2021



Arkadin Cinema & Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173) opens for the season this week, and local fans of film and fun are rejoicing.

The Arkadin was meant to be St. Louis’ hippest microcinema, but when the small space became an issue during COVID-19, business owners Sarah Baraba and Keith Watson pivoted to outdoor movie nights to allow for social distancing.

The al fresco film series was a hit, and so it’s returning this spring to the backlot of The Heavy Anchor (5226 Gravois Avenue), neighbors of Arkadin.

In addition to showing one David Lynch film per month in honor of the filmmaker's 75th birthday, this season the owners are also programing a series of movies that were filmed in St. Louis or have roots in town.

Guests can bring their own chair and food or buy some classic theater snacks on arrival like Sno-Caps and Reese’s Pieces. The Arkadin will also offer freshly popped popcorn (with optional gourmet seasonings) and limited permanent seating. Masks are required for entry and must be worn when not eating or drinking.

The schedule so far is as follows:
  • April 2 - Hard Boiled
  • April 3 - Night of the Lepus (a movie about killer rabbits to celebrate Easter!)
  • April 7 - “Night of Noir” Double Feature with The Hitch-Hiker and Detour
  • April 10 - Blue Velvet
  • April 14 - An Evening of Buster Keaton featuring Sherlock Jr., Cops and The Goat
  • April 17 - 30th anniversary showing of New Jack City
  • April 21 + 23 - Promising Young Woman, nominated for five Oscars
  • April 28 - Drinkolas Cage: A monthly Nic Cage movie drinking game event
  • May 1 - Thief
For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit ArkadinCinema.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

BEAST Makes Ends Meat With Outstanding Sandwich Pop-Up
Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor?
Hartmann: Rural Legislators Attack Medicaid, Screw the Poor
Why Did a St. Louis Man Die in a Federal Prison Coronavirus Hotspot?
Keep These COVID Changes, Ditch the Rest
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Arch Apparel and Swade Cannabis Collaborate for STL Weed Clothing Line Read More

  2. St. Louis Oddities & Curiosities Expo Is Coming to America's Center Read More

  3. Tina Turner HBO Documentary 'TINA' Premieres This Weekend Read More

  4. The Funny Bone Is Back to Hosting Touring Comedians with Socially Distanced Shows Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 31, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation