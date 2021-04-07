Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Tivoli Theatre in St. Louis' Delmar Loop Sold to a Church

Posted By on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 at 9:47 AM

The Tivoli Theatre, shown here in 2011, has new ownership. - @PASA / FLICKR
  • @pasa / Flickr
  • The Tivoli Theatre, shown here in 2011, has new ownership.

The historic Tivoli Theatre (6350 Delmar Boulevard, 314-727-7271) in the Delmar Loop is being sold to a church.

Property developer Joe Edwards has owned the theatre since 1994, but he handed over the keys to One Family Church, which has had a home just down the block (in a floor of the Riverfront Times' old office).



In addition to leasing the Tivoli out to Landmark Theatres until COVID hit, Edwards also rented out the space to One Family Church, which has Sunday services held services at the theater for the past decade.

Pastor Brent Roam of One Family Church says that the theater will still operate through the week and rent to retail clients. In a news release, Roam said he's "excited for the opportunity to provide retail space for vibrant and growing businesses on the Delmar Loop, and reasonably priced, exciting, and socially relevant films for students, families and film-lovers from all over the St. Louis region, while also providing passionate and life-giving church services on Sundays."

Along with being a pastor, Roam is a former actor with a long resume of B-horror flicks.

We'll have to see how that background influences previous offerings on the Tivoli schedule, which in the past has included anything from John Waters movies to screenings of vintage 3D porn films to midnight showings of the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Pastor Roam is aiming to start showing movies at the Tivoli this Fall.

