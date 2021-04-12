St. Louis' Tower Grove Pride Festival Has Been Bumped to September

click to enlarge
Katie Counts
People gathered at Tower Grove Pride in 2019.
The Tower Grove Pride Festival has always been among the best local celebrations of the St. Louis LGBTQ community.
Once each year, Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive)
turns into one big party for Tower Grove Pride, featuring a mix of food, games, activities, activism, and entertainment all parts of the experience.
Usually held during pride month in June, the event last year was postponed until August and then canceled entirely due to COVID-19. This year, the organizers are skipping June altogether and are planning to hold the event this Fall in the hope that the pandemic will be under control by that time.
Now scheduled for September 25, Tower Grove Pride 2021 will have all of the same things attendees loved about the festival, but with quite a bit less heat and sweating. (Pause for an “amen” for the performers and drag queens who endured the makeup-melting heat of previous pride festivals.)
For more information about the Tower Grove Pride festival as it becomes available, keep an eye on TowerGrovePride.com
or visit the Facebook page of the festival at facebook.com/TowerGrovePride/
