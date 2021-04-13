Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Left Bank Books Is Reopening to the Public

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 1:24 PM

Co-owner Kris Kleindienst with the fabulous Lisa Sharkey of #HarperCollins Publishing, who visited from NYC for our soft...

Posted by Left Bank Books on Monday, April 12, 2021



St. Louis readers who also love the warm cocoon of a bookstore will be thrilled to find out that Left Bank Books (399 North Euclid Avenue, 314-367-6731) is reopening its shop to the public.

After closing its doors and moving business to online and curbside at the start of the pandemic, Left Bank Books is now back to serving customers inside its location in the Central West End.

With an announcement made on Facebook, the favorite local shop let customers know that the doors are now open, but that it should be considered a soft opening until the grand reopening on April 24, which is Independent Bookstore Day.

And though the store is open for browsing again, local customers may still use the curbside service and far-flung fans may still order online and have their books shipped to them.

It is at least partially through the support of long-time customers and fans of independent bookshops that Left Bank managed to stay open during the pandemic, and there’s no reason for that support to end now.

Shopping local saves local businesses and helps our city keep its history and character. Keep it up, St. Louis.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Fire Chicken Brings the Heat with a Twist on Korean Cuisine
Hartmann: Ann Wagner Sells Her Political Soul, Tweet by Tweet
BEAST Makes Ends Meat With Outstanding Sandwich Pop-Up
Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor?
Hartmann: Rural Legislators Attack Medicaid, Screw the Poor
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis' Tower Grove Pride Festival Has Been Bumped to September Read More

  2. Tivoli Theatre in St. Louis' Delmar Loop Sold to a Church Read More

  3. St. Louis Oddities & Curiosities Expo Is Coming to America's Center Read More

  4. Arkadin Cinema & Bar Returns This Season with Outdoor Films Read More

  5. The Funny Bone Is Back to Hosting Touring Comedians with Socially Distanced Shows Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation