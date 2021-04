Left Bank Books Is Reopening to the Public

Co-owner Kris Kleindienst with the fabulous Lisa Sharkey of #HarperCollins Publishing, who visited from NYC for our soft... Posted by Left Bank Books on Monday, April 12, 2021

St. Louis readers who also love the warm cocoon of a bookstore will be thrilled to find out that Left Bank Books is reopening its shop to the public.After closing its doors and moving business to online and curbside at the start of the pandemic, Left Bank Books is now back to serving customers inside its location in the Central West End.With an announcement made on Facebook , the favorite local shop let customers know that the doors are now open, but that it should be considered a soft opening until the grand reopening on April 24, which is Independent Bookstore Day.And though the store is open for browsing again, local customers may still use the curbside service and far-flung fans may still order online and have their books shipped to them.It is at least partially through the support of long-time customers and fans of independent bookshops that Left Bank managed to stay open during the pandemic, and there’s no reason for that support to end now.Shopping local saves local businesses and helps our city keep its history and character. Keep it up, St. Louis.