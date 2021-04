9 Mile Garden Hosting Outdoor Family Films Each Saturday Night All Summer

Looking for a family-friendly Saturday night movie? Check out our lineup for the season and keep an eye out for the food... Posted by 9 Mile Garden on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

April 24: The Sandlot

May 1: Fabulous Mr. Fox

May 8: Uncle Buck

May 15: Iron Man

May 22: Jaws

May 29: Back to the Future

June 5: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

June 12: Moana

June 19: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

June 26: Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl

July 3: Captain America: The Winter Soldier

July 10: Avatar

July 17: Ocean’s Eleven

July 24: Finding Nemo

July 31: Batman

August 7: Rocky

August 14: Ready Player One

August 21: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

August 28: Wreck It Ralph

September 4: BumbleBee

September 11: Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan

September 18: The Wizard of Oz

September 25: Close Encounters of the Third Kind

October 2: Young Frankenstein

October 9: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

October 16: Big

October 23: Clue

October 30: The Sixth Sense

Everyone’s favorite Affton gathering spot,is now hosting movies in addition to offering tasty food.The celebrated food truck garden will be showing movies each Saturday night until mid-October on its huge 26-foot outdoor screen.The lineup is family-friendly (though they’re not all just little kid movies) and all films are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise posted so the whole family can enjoy without getting too sleepy.Visitors can buy their dinner or snacks on site, bring their own blanket and snuggle up to watch a film under the stars.And in addition to Saturday night movies, 9 Mile Garden will also be hosting a farmers' market each Sunday this summer during their brunch hours of 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., so chances are that Afftonites will be spending entire weekends at the Gravois food truck garden soon.The scheduled movie lineup is below.