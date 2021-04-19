9 Mile Garden Hosting Outdoor Family Films Each Saturday Night All Summer

Looking for a family-friendly Saturday night movie? Check out our lineup for the season and keep an eye out for the food...Posted by 9 Mile Garden on Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Everyone’s favorite Affton gathering spot, 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, 314-390-2806)
is now hosting movies in addition to offering tasty food.
The celebrated food truck garden will be showing movies each Saturday night
until mid-October on its huge 26-foot outdoor screen.
The lineup is family-friendly (though they’re not all just little kid movies) and all films are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise posted so the whole family can enjoy without getting too sleepy.
Visitors can buy their dinner or snacks on site, bring their own blanket and snuggle up to watch a film under the stars.
And in addition to Saturday night movies, 9 Mile Garden will also be hosting a farmers' market each Sunday
this summer during their brunch hours of 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., so chances are that Afftonites will be spending entire weekends at the Gravois food truck garden soon.
The scheduled movie lineup is below.
- April 24: The Sandlot
- May 1: Fabulous Mr. Fox
- May 8: Uncle Buck
- May 15: Iron Man
- May 22: Jaws
- May 29: Back to the Future
- June 5: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- June 12: Moana
- June 19: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- June 26: Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl
- July 3: Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- July 10: Avatar
- July 17: Ocean’s Eleven
- July 24: Finding Nemo
- July 31: Batman
- August 7: Rocky
- August 14: Ready Player One
- August 21: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- August 28: Wreck It Ralph
- September 4: BumbleBee
- September 11: Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan
- September 18: The Wizard of Oz
- September 25: Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- October 2: Young Frankenstein
- October 9: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- October 16: Big
- October 23: Clue
- October 30: The Sixth Sense
