9 Mile Garden Hosting an '80s-Themed Prom for Adults

“Prom-goers can select between three different ticket tiers: General Admission, VIP, and VIP Limo. Each tier includes entry to the prom, access to the photo booth, and one complimentary beverage of their choice from the Canteen, starting at $30 a ticket, or $50 per couple for the General Admission tickets.
For attendees looking for the full prom experience, VIP tickets are $60 a ticket or $100 per couple. VIP tickets include one entrée from any food truck of their choosing, one raffle ticket, and access to the VIP mezzanine area where 9 Mile will have unlimited punch and hor d’oeuvres available, all in addition to the general admission tier.
No perfect prom night would be complete without a 30-minute limo ride around St. Louis. The VIP Limo tickets are priced at $100 per ticket and the limo ride will be scheduled at the time of purchase to take place throughout the night of the prom. The VIP Limo ticket also includes everything previously mentioned within the General Admission and VIP tiers.”
