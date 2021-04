9 Mile Garden Hosting an '80s-Themed Prom for Adults

click to enlarge @Yelp / Flickr

All you dreams can come true at an '80s prom for adults.

“Prom-goers can select between three different ticket tiers: General Admission, VIP, and VIP Limo. Each tier includes entry to the prom, access to the photo booth, and one complimentary beverage of their choice from the Canteen, starting at $30 a ticket, or $50 per couple for the General Admission tickets.



For attendees looking for the full prom experience, VIP tickets are $60 a ticket or $100 per couple. VIP tickets include one entrée from any food truck of their choosing, one raffle ticket, and access to the VIP mezzanine area where 9 Mile will have unlimited punch and hor d’oeuvres available, all in addition to the general admission tier.



No perfect prom night would be complete without a 30-minute limo ride around St. Louis. The VIP Limo tickets are priced at $100 per ticket and the limo ride will be scheduled at the time of purchase to take place throughout the night of the prom. The VIP Limo ticket also includes everything previously mentioned within the General Admission and VIP tiers.”

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

It looks like 9 Mile Garden is going to be one of the hottest spots in St. Louis because — in addition to offering tasty food — they’re also showing movies all summer long and hosting fun outdoor events.Coming up on Saturday, May 22, 9 Mile Garden is hosting an ‘80s-themed prom for adults . If you’ve forgotten how to dress yourself during the pandemic, don’t worry. You can do no wrong at an ‘80s-themed prom. You can end your long social hibernation in neon fishnets, ruffled dresses and side-ponytails, as God intended.The event starts at 6 p.m. and stays raging until midnight so you’ll have six full hours of posing in the photo booth, taking selfies, noshing on food truck delights and maybe even finding somebody special out on the dance floor.Music will be provided at this outdoor event by The Provels and from the DJ’s from Dead As Disco and there will be food trucks open all night like Fire & Ice Cream, Guerrilla Street Food, The Red Dirt Revival, Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream, The Spud Shack, Sugarfire, Truck Norris and more.This is a ticketed event and the Garden and the Canteen will be closed to the general public while you’re there dancing to the best pop and new wave hits of the decade.There are many different levels of ticket tiers and lots of options to upgrade the experience to make your adult prom night something special.From 9 Mile Garden:To purchase tickets, visit 9 Mile Garden’s online store and then click the little rectangle button that says “Online Store” to get to the ticketed events page.