Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

9 Mile Garden Hosting an '80s-Themed Prom for Adults

Posted By on Tue, Apr 27, 2021 at 6:33 PM

click to enlarge All you dreams can come true at an '80s prom for adults. - @YELP / FLICKR
  • @Yelp / Flickr
  • All you dreams can come true at an '80s prom for adults.


It looks like 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, 314-390-2806) is going to be one of the hottest spots in St. Louis because — in addition to offering tasty food — they’re also showing movies all summer long and hosting fun outdoor events.



Coming up on Saturday, May 22, 9 Mile Garden is hosting an ‘80s-themed prom for adults. If you’ve forgotten how to dress yourself during the pandemic, don’t worry. You can do no wrong at an ‘80s-themed prom. You can end your long social hibernation in neon fishnets, ruffled dresses and side-ponytails, as God intended.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and stays raging until midnight so you’ll have six full hours of posing in the photo booth, taking selfies, noshing on food truck delights and maybe even finding somebody special out on the dance floor.

Music will be provided at this outdoor event by The Provels and from the DJ’s from Dead As Disco and there will be food trucks open all night like Fire & Ice Cream, Guerrilla Street Food, The Red Dirt Revival, Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream, The Spud Shack, Sugarfire, Truck Norris and more.

This is a ticketed event and the Garden and the Canteen will be closed to the general public while you’re there dancing to the best pop and new wave hits of the decade.

There are many different levels of ticket tiers and lots of options to upgrade the experience to make your adult prom night something special.

From 9 Mile Garden:

“Prom-goers can select between three different ticket tiers: General Admission, VIP, and VIP Limo. Each tier includes entry to the prom, access to the photo booth, and one complimentary beverage of their choice from the Canteen, starting at $30 a ticket, or $50 per couple for the General Admission tickets.

For attendees looking for the full prom experience, VIP tickets are $60 a ticket or $100 per couple. VIP tickets include one entrée from any food truck of their choosing, one raffle ticket, and access to the VIP mezzanine area where 9 Mile will have unlimited punch and hor d’oeuvres available, all in addition to the general admission tier.

No perfect prom night would be complete without a 30-minute limo ride around St. Louis. The VIP Limo tickets are priced at $100 per ticket and the limo ride will be scheduled at the time of purchase to take place throughout the night of the prom. The VIP Limo ticket also includes everything previously mentioned within the General Admission and VIP tiers.”

To purchase tickets, visit 9 Mile Garden’s online store and then click the little rectangle button that says “Online Store” to get to the ticketed events page.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Anti-Asian Racism Isn't New
St. Louis Bars and Restaurants Face Staffing Crisis
A 'Stupid' Plan to Escape St. Louis
Review: Tommy Chims Smokes — and Drinks — Root 66's Weed
PiRico Satisfies Picky Eaters With Pi's Italian and Gringo's Mexican
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Plans Return of In-Person Shows Read More

  2. 9 Mile Garden Hosting Outdoor Family Films Each Saturday Night All Summer Read More

  3. Funny Bone Comedy Club Is Opening a St. Charles Location Read More

  4. New St. Louis Theater Company Planning All-Women Playwright Festival Read More

  5. Tivoli Theatre in St. Louis' Delmar Loop Sold to a Church Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation