Thursday, April 29, 2021

Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater Showing Rocky Horror Picture Show at Midnight on May 27

Posted By on Thu, Apr 29, 2021 at 12:52 PM

Come on out for our first midnight show of the season! Tickets are $10 per person at the box office cash only. Box office opens at 11:15 PM.

Posted by Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater on Wednesday, April 28, 2021


Now that the Tivoli Theatre in the Delmar Loop is owned by a church, nobody knows for sure if some of its more risqué entertainment options will return when the building starts hosting films again.



Lucky for us, The Skyview Drive-In (5700 North Belt West; Belleville, IL; 518-223-4400) is happy to take over as the place to hit up for midnight showings.

On Thursday, May 27, the Skyview is showing a midnight classic: The Rocky Horror Picture Show. And in addition to the film, attendees can see a performance from Flustered Mustard, a St. Louis-based Rocky Horror Picture Show shadow cast.

For the uninitiated, a “shadow cast” means that there will be people acting out the entire film below the screen, with all of the appropriate costumes and dialogue memorized. The group will also spark and encourage all manner of audience partici... pation.

And just so that you know, if you’ve never been to a showing of Rocky before, you have to use red lipstick to draw a giant “V” (for virgin) on your forehead for the event. We don’t make the rules, we’re just passing them on.

Tickets are just per person (cash only) and the box office opens on the night of the event at 11:15 p.m. For more information, visit the Skyview Drive-In event page on Facebook.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
