There are Going to Be Fireworks All Summer Along the Mississippi River

click to enlarge
-
@littlestar19 / Flickr
-
The fireworks will provide end-of-the-evening entertainment after other Thursday evening events in Grafton and Alton.
Every Thursday night from June 3 until September 9 there will be a professional fireworks display over Grafton and Alton, IL.
The show will start at 9 p.m. and will provide end-of-the-evening entertainment for other weekly events like Grafton's Music in the Park
and the Night Market on Broadway
in Alton, which both happen on Thursday evenings.
The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois announced the riverside fireworks, encouraging visitors to “make the fireworks part of a mini vacation by spending the day in the historic river communities, enjoying meals at locally owned and operated restaurants and then turn in at a local hotel or guest house.”
The weekly event provides an opportunity for businesses in the area to offer something special to visitors, too, like discounted lodging, sidewalk sales or food and drink specials.
Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, is quoted at RiverBender.org
as saying that both Illinois towns have tourists visiting on the weekend but that during the week visitors can “enjoy the same dining experiences, outdoor activities and all of our great attractions without a lot of crowds.”
So if you’re looking to get the kids out to see something special this summer (without having to deal with crowds or refinance your house to be able to afford a vacation), the fireworks and other child-friendly activities along the Mighty Mississippi might be the perfect solution.
Visit RiversAndRoutes.com
for more information.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.