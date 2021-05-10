Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Monday, May 10, 2021

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Is Coming to St. Louis

Posted By on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM

Beyond Van Gogh is coming to St. Louis soon - you don't want to miss out! Tickets will go fast, so make sure you're...

Posted by Van Gogh St. Louis on Wednesday, May 5, 2021



Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming to St. Louis for a limited engagement.

The exhibit invites visitors inside to experience the works of Vincent Van Gogh in a whole new way. Through the magic of “cutting-edge projection technology,” guests get an opportunity to feel like they’re walking around inside Van Gogh’s masterpieces of post-impressionism.

Go Beyond the surface and immerse yourself in Van Gogh's artwork like you’ve never seen it before. Beyond Van Gogh will...

Posted by Van Gogh St. Louis on Wednesday, April 28, 2021



The experience runs for about an hour and includes more than 300 of Van Gogh’s iconic artworks (including “Starry Night" and "Sunflowers") along with his own words set to a symphonic score.

Precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be taken at the event. The exhibition allows for space of six feet or more between guests and face masks are required. Additionally, tickets will be sold for specific times to prevent overcrowding.

In an 1889 letter to his brother Theo, Van Gogh wrote about his Sunflowers paintings: "You'll see that these canvases...

Posted by Van Gogh St. Louis on Saturday, May 1, 2021


Guests may bring their wheelchairs or other mobility aids inside, and service animals are welcome as well as babies and strollers.

Visitors may also take pictures when inside the exhibit, but tripods and video recording are not allowed.

Though dates and a location for the event have not yet been announced, the exhibit has been selling out in other cities, so sign up at VanGoghStLouis.com to be notified when ticketing information is announced.

Stand on the shores of the Rhone, stars lighting up the sky above and the water shimmering under your feet. At Beyond...

Posted by Van Gogh St. Louis on Friday, May 7, 2021


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
