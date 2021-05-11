Drive-In STL Hosting Concerts and Films All Summer Long

click to enlarge
Drive-In STL (5555 St. Louis Mills Boulevard)
-
COURTESY DRIVE-IN STL
-
Drive-In STL at POWERplex was a big hit last year.
opened last summer as a safe way for people to get together for a little fun and community during the pandemic.
Set up on the large parking lot of POWERplex (a.k.a. the former St. Louis Outlet Mall, a.k.a. the former St. Louis Mills) in Hazelwood, this wide open area with a video screen and a stage became a destination for all types of events in a socially distant manner. The site hosted concerts, graduation ceremonies, private parties and more.
This year Drive-In STL is back with even bigger plans for guests to roll in and enjoy. The twelve-acre lot will host concerts, movie nights and music and film pairings from now through October.
Country royalty Wynonna Judd has just been announced as the entertainment on Thursday, June 17, and there are plenty of other big names on the schedule, too.
Ticket prices vary wildly depending on the event and on which level of ticket is purchased. Five different ticket levels are offered for different events with prices ranging from $24.95 for general admission (per car, includes a "private party pad" space next to your car) to a $449.95 VIP Private Party Pad for the Winona Judd concert which includes ten guests, 20 complimentary beverages (including alcohol), private restrooms and more.
In addition to these optional upgrades, this year they’ve also added other enhancements, like a Hospitality Lounge with games and even a Food Truck Alley so you can try out some of St. Louis’ finest food on wheels.
Visit DriveInSTL.com
to see the schedule of events, to find out more details or to purchase tickets.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.