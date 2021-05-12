Lemp Brewery Vintage Flea Market Offers Retro Treasures

click to enlarge
-
@magique / Flickr
-
The Lemp Brewery Vintage Flea Market happens on May 22 and June 26.
If retro fashions and housewares are your bag, the Lemp Brewery Vintage Flea Market
will be your favorite place to shop this summer.
The flea market is happening two more times this summer in the parking lot of the old Lemp Brewery (3500 Lemp Avenue)
, at the corner of South Broadway and Lemp Avenue, across the street from Off Broadway music venue.
More than 30 vendors will be offering their goods on Saturday, May 22 and Saturday, June 26, with items like clothing, jewelry, furnishings, records, posters, toys and more included.
The sale runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. but all of the pro shoppers know to get there early if you want to bring home the best stuff. (Thrifty shoppers also know to show up late in the day if they're hoping to luck into a sweet deal because sometimes vintage vendors would rather sell at a discount than drag all of their stuff home again.)
If you want the latest news on the flea market (including updates on possible rain delays, etc.), visit the Facebook event page
for the most up-to-date information.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.