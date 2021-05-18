Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Apotheosis Comics Opening on Cherokee Street in Foam Coffee's Former Home

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 1:19 PM

SCREENGRAB VIA GOOGLE MAPS

It’s been a rough year for retail, but Apotheosis Comics is bringing us all some good news with the announcement of its upcoming expansion.

There will soon be two Apotheosis Comics locations in St. Louis, the Apotheosis Comics & Lounge location at 3206 South Grand Boulevard and the new spot at 3359 South Jefferson Avenue.



The new location is the former home of Foam Coffee & Beer, which sadly folded in December 2019 after a decade of hosting some amazing live music. In addition to offering an expanded selection of graphic novels, pop culture items and art, Apotheosis' new corner shop will also open a to-go coffee service at its Cherokee Street entrance “in partnership with a well-known local coffee company,” according to a news release.

If coffee isn’t your thing, the new Apotheosis will also have canned cocktails and beers on hand and a sidewalk patio which can seat as many as 50 people.

“After a year of surviving COVID, we are extremely proud to be able to expand our small business to a new location,” said Apotheosis Comics co-owner Martin Casas. “Having two venues allows us to broaden what we can provide to our community.”

Renovations on the new Cherokee Street location begin this week with a soft opening planned for early August. The grand opening of the new shop will be on Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, August 21.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Introducing St. Louis Standards With a Visit to Village Bar
St. Louis' 4Deep Releases Debut Album Just in Time
Gasping for Air: Watching the Insurrection From the COVID-19 ICU
RFT City Guide 2021: St. Louis Outside
Fortunate Gooseberry Wows With 'Weird' Spin on Classics
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Is Coming to St. Louis Read More

  2. The Alleys of Grey Fox Hills Read More

  3. Lemp Brewery Vintage Flea Market Offers Retro Treasures Read More

  4. 9 Mile Garden Hosting an '80s-Themed Prom for Adults Read More

  5. Drive-In STL Hosting Concerts and Films All Summer Long Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 12, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation