The Muny in Forest Park Is Back, Announces Updated Summer Season

As we inch toward normality in St. Louis, it’s always a joy to see some of our most beloved institutions come back to life.
Today the Muny (1 Theatre Drive, 314-361,1900) announced its 2021 season
lineup, which confirms that musical theatre will return to Forest Park this summer.
The new lineup has been tweaked a bit and things will be a little different out in the crowd this year, but the show must go on, as they say.
The season will feature five productions and the opening date has been bumped back from July 5 to July 26. The seats will be sold at 60% capacity, giving visitors more room to socially distance during the show. Free seats will still be available, but will also be limited to 60% capacity.
Two previously planned productions have been moved to next year (Sweeney Todd and Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins) but these five productions are still a go for the 2021 season:
- Smokey Joe’s Cafe | July 26 – August 1
- The Sound of Music | August 3 – 9
- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers | August 12 – 18
- On Your Feet! | August 21 – 27
- Chicago | August 30 – September 5
for more information about individual tickets, season tickets or new audience guidelines.
.
