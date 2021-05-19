Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The Muny in Forest Park Is Back, Announces Updated Summer Season

Posted By on Wed, May 19, 2021 at 6:22 PM



As we inch toward normality in St. Louis, it’s always a joy to see some of our most beloved institutions come back to life.



Today the Muny (1 Theatre Drive, 314-361,1900) announced its 2021 season lineup, which confirms that musical theatre will return to Forest Park this summer.

The new lineup has been tweaked a bit and things will be a little different out in the crowd this year, but the show must go on, as they say.

The season will feature five productions and the opening date has been bumped back from July 5 to July 26. The seats will be sold at 60% capacity, giving visitors more room to socially distance during the show. Free seats will still be available, but will also be limited to 60% capacity.

Two previously planned productions have been moved to next year (Sweeney Todd and Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins) but these five productions are still a go for the 2021 season:
  • Smokey Joe’s Cafe | July 26 – August 1
  • The Sound of Music | August 3 – 9
  • Seven Brides for Seven Brothers | August 12 – 18
  • On Your Feet! | August 21 – 27
  • Chicago | August 30 – September 5
Visit Muny.org for more information about individual tickets, season tickets or new audience guidelines.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Inside the World of St. Louis Artist Lauren Marx
Introducing St. Louis Standards With a Visit to Village Bar
St. Louis' 4Deep Releases Debut Album Just in Time
Gasping for Air: Watching the Insurrection From the COVID-19 ICU
RFT City Guide 2021: St. Louis Outside
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Inside the World of St. Louis Artist Lauren Marx Read More

  2. Apotheosis Comics Opening on Cherokee Street in Foam Coffee's Former Home Read More

  3. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Is Coming to St. Louis Read More

  4. Drive-In STL Hosting Concerts and Films All Summer Long Read More

  5. The Alleys of Grey Fox Hills Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation