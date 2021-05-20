Nature Is Healing: Trivia Nights Return to St. Louis

click to enlarge
Gather your lucky tchotchkes, trivia is back in St. Louis.
St. Louis won’t feel fully like St. Louis again until we’re all sharing bites of Ted Drewes before sweating side-by-side at a Cardinals game, then heading to a trivia night followed by a late night dip into the east side.
The good news is that we’re well on our way to the St. Louis dream day. Not only is Busch Stadium planning to be open to full capacity next month, but there are other signs of life out there, too. Concerts are being announced, the Muny is back this summer and there are plenty of trivia nights to look forward to now, too.
Trivia nights are as St. Louis as Provel cheese, but they couldn’t happen during the time before vaccines — back when sharing snacks and sticking your dirty hand in a shared bowl of chips was forbidden. Now that people have received those sweet, sweet doses, tables full of shared snacks are back. Amen.
Fun trivia nights are starting to be announced for the upcoming months and some of them even benefit important organizations in town. There are also weekly trivia nights being held now and some of them are even designed in a socially distant manner to help keep you safe.
Here’s a small sample for if you have a trivia itch that you need to scratch:
Meet Me in St. Louis Trivia Night
(5850 Elizabeth Avenue)
August 27, 2021
This event benefits Safe Connections
, an organization that aims to reduce the impact and incidence of relationship violence and sexual assault through education, crisis intervention, counseling and support services.
For more information, see the Facebook event page
.
Music Trivia at Off Broadway
(3509 Lemp Avenue)
Offered every Saturday night on an outdoor, socially distanced patio. The setup allows for four to eight people people per table, with a $5 per table fee. Snacks can be brought to the game, but outside drinks aren't allowed. There are specials on trivia night on Urban Chestnut and 4Hands tall cans and reservations are required.
For more information, visit OffBroadwaySTL.com
.
Trivia Night at the Handlebar
(4127 Manchester Avenue, 314-652-2212)
Offered every Thursday night from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Trivia is free to play and teams can have up to six people. Trivia takes place in a seated room and masks are required when not at your table. Beer pitcher specials available.
For more information, visit the Facebook event page
.
Charity Trivia Night – With a Twist at Ballpark Village
(601 Clark Avenue, 314-797-7530)
May 26, 2021
Hosted by drag comedy queen Desire Declyne, this trivia night will raise funds for CARE STL
. Tickets are $10 per person and participants will receive 25 percent off of all appetizers and various drink specials. Prizes will be awarded following every round, and the winning team gets $100 in gift cards.
For more information, visit STLBallparkVillage.com
.
